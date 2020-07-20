Advertisement

After returning to work, Saginaw police officers call in sick on Monday

Union says it is not coordinating the staff shortage
The Saginaw Police Department
By Terry Camp
Published: Jul. 20, 2020 at 6:21 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SAGINAW, Mich. (WJRT) - Saginaw police officers continue to call in sick.

It started Friday night hours after a Saginaw officer was fired for hitting a woman in custody.

The Michigan State Police and the Saginaw County Sheriff’s Department have been once again asked to provide extra patrols in the city of Saginaw tonight. The sick calls from city officers started Friday night, hours after police chief Bob Ruth fired an officer for punching a woman, while she was in custody and in handcuffs, after the woman had spit on the officer at the Saginaw County Jail.

A Michigan State Police investigation continues and its report will be sent to the Saginaw County prosecutor’s office for possible criminal charges.

It appeared the so-called blue flu ended over the weekend, but this morning, Ruth was short officers again, and the same for the evening shift. The Saginaw Police Officers Association released a statement today, saying, ”while the City of Saginaw officers are frustrated with the lack of leadership being displayed by Chief Ruth, there is no organized effort to reduce staffing on the part of the SPOA. "

It went on to say, “there was an overwhelming vote of no confidence performed on Chief Ruth’s lack of leadership , however this is not the root cause of the staffing shortage. As of today, Chief Ruth has made no attempt to address the issues that prompted the vote of no confidence.”

It was in May when Saginaw patrol and command officers voted no confidence in Ruth by a margin of 46-1. They have been working without a new contract since last July, but officers we talked to say there are other issues. They were upset when changes were not made to schedules and other safety concerns regarding the coronavirus pandemic. A detective is still recovering from the virus. Officers also say there is a disparity in how discipline is handed out at the department, depending on their relationship with Ruth.

City manager Tim Morales and Ruth put out statements late today thanking the state police and the sheriff’s department for the help and they are investigating the reason for the patrol officer call ins and hopes for a prompt resolution to the situation.

