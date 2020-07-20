Advertisement

Bay City DPS: Two people stabbed

(WJRT)
By ABC12 News Staff
Published: Jul. 20, 2020 at 9:25 AM EDT|Updated: 10 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BAY CITY, Mich. (WJRT) - (7/20/20) - The Bay City Department of Public Safety said it was investigating a double stabbing.

It said officers were called out just before 2:30 a.m. Monday to East Midland Street.

They said they two people had been stabbed and were taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Police said the suspects had left the scene. Check back on abc12.com for updates.

Copyright 2020 WJRT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Central Michigan University gets funding for flood protection on campus

Updated: moments ago
|
By Colton Cichoracki
The $1.1 million project began last week and its entire design is to prevent water from piling up and spilling into other parts of the campus.

Sports

The annual Vehicle City Gridiron Classic has been canceled

Updated: 10 minutes ago
|
By Jason Lewis
While the MHSAA announced last week that the high school football season will start as scheduled, the annual Vehicle City Gridiron Classic won’t be a part of opening weekend.

News

CMU gets funding for flood protection on campus

Updated: 16 minutes ago

Crime

MSU teammates and coaches remember Tony Martin

Updated: 23 minutes ago
|
By Cheri Hardmon
Police are still searching for the persons responsible and a motive behind the shooting.

Sports

The annual Vehicle City Gridiron Classic has been canceled

Updated: 29 minutes ago
The annual season kickoff event at Kettering University's Atwood Stadium has been canceled because of too much uncertainty with the global pandemic.

Latest News

Business

Supplemental unemployment benefits set to expire

Updated: 51 minutes ago
|
By Cheri Hardmon
The maximum amount of a weekly benefit will go from $962 dollars a week - back down to $362 a week.

News

Teachers prepare for a new school year in the shadow of coronavirus

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Kevin Goff
Teachers get ready for a brand new learning environment, dealing with the coronavirus pandemic.

Local

After returning to work, Saginaw police officers call in sick on Monday

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Terry Camp
Saginaw police officers continued to call in sick today, three days after an officer was fired for punching a woman who was in custody.

News

Man’s death in Flint investigated as a suicide

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By ABC12 News Staff
Police are investigating the death of a man in Flint discovered Monday morning as a suicide.

State

Federal aid helps Michigan fill $2.2 billion hole; more sought

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
The plan includes a mix of spending cuts, a drawdown of the state’s savings and a big influx of federal rescue aid.

Coronavirus

Michigan nears two weeks with fewer than 10 coronavirus deaths per day

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By ABC12 News Staff
The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services reported seven coronavirus deaths on Monday, following two deaths from the illness on Sunday and nine on Saturday.