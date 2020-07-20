Bay City DPS: Two people stabbed

BAY CITY, Mich. (WJRT) - (7/20/20) - The Bay City Department of Public Safety said it was investigating a double stabbing.

It said officers were called out just before 2:30 a.m. Monday to East Midland Street.

They said they two people had been stabbed and were taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Police said the suspects had left the scene. Check back on abc12.com for updates.

