Advertisement

Black children die more often after surgery, new research shows

The study published Monday in Pediatrics echoes evidence seen in adults.
The study published Monday in Pediatrics echoes evidence seen in adults.(Source: Gray News)
By LINDSEY TANNER
Published: Jul. 20, 2020 at 9:50 AM EDT|Updated: 9 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(AP) - A new U.S. study shows Black children die more often after common surgeries than whites.

The study published Monday in Pediatrics echoes evidence seen in adults.

The researchers examined national data on nearly 173,000 operations from 2012 through 2017.

Appendix removal and orthopedic operations were among the most common surgeries. And while there were few deaths, the disparities were striking.

The results show 23 black youngsters died within 30 days of surgery compared with 13 whites.

Some pre-existing health issues were more common in Black youngsters, but the authors say they don’t fully explain the results.

“Although these findings are unsurprising, they are still nonetheless terrifying and unacceptable,” said pediatrician Dr. Nia Heard-Garris, chair of the American Academy of Pediatrics minority health, equity and inclusion committee.

Copyright 2020 Associated Press. All rights reserved. Gray Media Group, Inc., contributed to this report.

Latest News

News

Central Michigan University gets funding for flood protection on campus

Updated: moments ago
|
By Colton Cichoracki
The $1.1 million project began last week and its entire design is to prevent water from piling up and spilling into other parts of the campus.

Sports

The annual Vehicle City Gridiron Classic has been canceled

Updated: 10 minutes ago
|
By Jason Lewis
While the MHSAA announced last week that the high school football season will start as scheduled, the annual Vehicle City Gridiron Classic won’t be a part of opening weekend.

National

St. Louis couple charged for pulling guns at protest

Updated: 12 minutes ago
|
By JIM SALTER
St. Louis’ top prosecutor has charged a white husband and wife with felony unlawful use of a weapon for displaying guns during a racial injustice protest outside their mansion.

News

CMU gets funding for flood protection on campus

Updated: 16 minutes ago

Crime

MSU teammates and coaches remember Tony Martin

Updated: 23 minutes ago
|
By Cheri Hardmon
Police are still searching for the persons responsible and a motive behind the shooting.

Latest News

Sports

The annual Vehicle City Gridiron Classic has been canceled

Updated: 29 minutes ago
The annual season kickoff event at Kettering University's Atwood Stadium has been canceled because of too much uncertainty with the global pandemic.

Coronavirus

Trump faces divisions with Senate GOP on virus aid

Updated: 30 minutes ago
|
By Lisa Mascaro
President Donald Trump insisted “good things” were underway on the next COVID-19 aid package Monday as he met with Republican congressional leaders, but new divisions between the Senate GOP and the White House posed fresh challenges as the crisis worsened and emergency relief was expiring.

Business

Supplemental unemployment benefits set to expire

Updated: 51 minutes ago
|
By Cheri Hardmon
The maximum amount of a weekly benefit will go from $962 dollars a week - back down to $362 a week.

National

Workers protest racial inequality on day of national strike

Updated: 54 minutes ago
|
By AARON MORRISON
Dubbed the “Strike for Black Lives,” the protest was organized by labor unions and social and racial justice organizations, which planned a range of actions in more than two dozen U.S. cities.

National

Mayo Clinic bronze brothers ‘lead by example,' wear masks

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Ed Payne
A bronze sculpture of founding brothers William and Charles Mayo is decked out with face masks in front of the world-famous hospital.

News

Teachers prepare for a new school year in the shadow of coronavirus

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Kevin Goff
Teachers get ready for a brand new learning environment, dealing with the coronavirus pandemic.