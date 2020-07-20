Central Michigan University gets funding for flood protection on campus

MOUNT PLEASANT, Mich. (WJRT) - Before May’s catastrophic flooding, Mid-Michigan dealt with another devastating flood event in 2017.

The Dow Science Building on Central Michigan University’s campus was one of several facilities damaged in the 2017 floods. Construction is under way this week to prevent flooding like that from happening again.

“There was water everywhere. So it had flooding in a lot of our facilities here on campus,” said Jonathan Webb, CMU’s associate vice president for facilities management.

The devastating flooding in the Mount Pleasant area led to a federal disaster declaration and millions of dollars worth of damage to CMU and the surrounding areas. Webb said university officials knew something had to be done to prevent that from happening again.

“We applied for a FEMA grant, in cooperation with Isabella County and Michigan State Police and we were fortunate to receive the grant,” he said.

That federal grant is what is leading to the construction happening on campus this week.

“We are expanding the size of three detention ponds by about 2.5 million gallons of storage capacity, adding an additional 1,000 feet of storm sewer line and 1,000 foot berm, and we are also building two new detention ponds,” Webb said.

The $1.1 million project began last week and its entire design is to prevent water from piling up and spilling into other parts of the campus. Construction is expected to wrap up by the end of August and if any heavy rains head that way again in the future, the campus will be ready.

Webb said the FEMA grant will cover most of the cost for the project and that it’s actually the region’s largest FEMA grant of this kind.

“This will absolutely protect us,” he said. “We have the engineering analysis that we behind this and all the levels of review that went with it. So we know it’s going to help.”

University staff say that protecting the campus from flooding is not only going to help the campus itself but also the nearby communities.

