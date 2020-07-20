Costco sets October opening date for new Midland store

MIDLAND, Mich. (WJRT) - Wholesale retail giant Costco is planning to open its new Midland store sometime in October.

The opening date is included on the company’s website along with 15 other stores in North America. Hiring began for the store last week.

Costco’s hiring website lists 30 different job titles the company is hoping to fill. The store is expected to hire about 150 to 200 people.

The 157,000-square-foot Midland Costco is located at 4816 Bay City Road at the corner of Rockwell Drive near the Midland-Bay county line. The store will include gas station and a tire center.

Michigan currently has 15 Costco locations, but the nearest to Mid-Michigan are located in Auburn Hills and East Lansing.

