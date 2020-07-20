Advertisement

Fishermen survive 4 to 6-foot waves in small aluminum boat on Lake Huron

The Huron County Sheriff's Office rescues two swimmers who got blown offshore from Sleeper State Park into Lake Huron.
By ABC12 News Staff
Published: Jul. 20, 2020 at 1:20 PM EDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
HURON COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT) - Three fishermen survived an ordeal with no life jackets on rough Lake Huron water in a small aluminum boat Sunday afternoon.

The Huron County Sheriff’s Office rescued all three men in 4 to 6-foot waves about three miles offshore from Huron City. The sheriff’s Marine Patrol brought the men on board, towed their boat back to Grindstone Harbor and ticketed all three for not having life jackets.

Police responded to a distress call around 2:30 p.m. Sunday after the fishermen got blown offshore into the open waters of Lake Huron off the tip of the Thumb. The started fishing in calm water near the shore and light winds, but the wind started gusting to 30 mph from the southwest in the afternoon.

The boat’s battery died, so the electric motor lost power. The lake depth increases quickly where they started fishing and their anchor rope was not long enough to reach the bottom.

The Huron County Sheriff’s Office sent a 31-foot patrol boat based in Port Austin to search for the fishermen: a 55-year-old man from Garden City, a 31-year-old man from Wayne and a 29-year-old man from Roseville.

One of the men used a cell phone to call for help with the boat in danger of capsizing in large waves. Sheriff Kelly Hanson said one of them apparently got out of the boat at one point and tried to swim it to shore.

“That was not a good idea given the circumstances,” he said.

Earlier in the weekend, the sheriff’s office helped two men back to shore after their boat motor overheated and caught fire in Saginaw Bay about two and a half miles north of Caseville.

Around 1 p.m., the 65-year-old man from Florida who operates the boat and his 34-year-old passenger from North Carolina reported the engine fire in their 18-foot Bayliner. They used a fire extinguisher to put out the fire, but it damaged part of the outdrive and allowed water to pour in.

The sheriff’s office sent its 28-foot patrol boat from Caseville to tow the Bayliner back to shore. Its bilge pump was able to keep up with the water rushing in through the outdrive.

