Genesee, Saginaw counties report highest daily coronavirus increases since April

MID-MICHIGAN (WJRT) - Both Genesee and Saginaw counties reported their highest daily totals of newly confirmed coronavirus cases since April over the weekend.

The Saginaw County Health Department reported 86 new cases of the illness last week in addition to 70 confirmed cases on Saturday, Sunday and Monday. Saturday’s total of 34 newly confirmed coronavirus cases is the highest since Saginaw County’s record of 43 cases on a single day in mid-April.

The 156 new cases over the past seven days represent more than 10% of Saginaw County’s total confirmed coronavirus cases since March and triple the increases for the two weeks before that. The county’s numbers are rebounding after four days in June with no new confirmed cases.

“It’s time to get serious Saginaw,” said Saginaw County Health Officer Chris Harrington.

Saginaw County now has 1,507 confirmed cases of coronavirus. Of those, 122 people have died and 768 have recovered. Saginaw County hasn’t reported a coronavirus death since July 13.

The Genesee County Health Department reported 31 newly confirmed cases of coronavirus on Friday, which is the most for a single day since April 27. With 16 new cases reported Saturday, 14 cases Sunday and 18 cases Monday, that was the highest four-day stretch since April 29 to May 2.

Genesee County now has 2,478 confirmed cases of coronavirus and 264 people have died. Genesee County hasn’t reported a coronavirus death since July 15 and only four deaths through the first 20 days of the month.

The areas with the most coronavirus cases in Genesee County are:

Flint (972) and Flint Township (147), 45.1%

Grand Blanc (221) and Grand Blanc Township (127), 14%

Burton (156), 6.3%

Clio (74) and Vienna Township (79), 6.2%

Fenton (97) and Fenton Township (40), 5.5%

Davison (57) and Davison Township (42), 4%

Mt. Morris Township (95), 3.8%

Flushing (67) and Flushing Township (24), 3.7%

Harrington said Saginaw County’s case investigators are seeing more exposure to coronavirus at gatherings and events.

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer’s orders still limit gatherings to 10 people not from a single household indoors and 100 people outdoors -- and everyone must practice social distancing. A mask or face covering is required at any gathering where social distancing is not being followed.

Copyright 2020 WJRT. All rights reserved.