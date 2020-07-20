JR’s Monday Evening Weather Report

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) -

After a hot, humid, unsettled weekend, a northwesterly wind blew a breath of fresh air into Mid-Michigan Monday. With a good bit of sunshine, high temperatures surrounded the 80-degree mark. Light northwesterly breezes ushered some drier air into the region, so temperature / humidity combinations were just fine. With partly cloudy skies holding through the wee hours of our Tuesday, temperatures will settle into the 50s. Most of us will see readings just a skosh below the average of 59.

Tuesday is shaping-up very nicely too. Overall, partly sunny skies are expected for the day, although mostly sunny conditions will be possible from time-to-time. The humidity will be pretty low, and high temperatures will again be right around 80-degrees in most areas. The exception will be along the Lake Huron shoreline. With a light northeast to easterly breeze expected, temperatures will be just a little bit cooler near the water's edge. The trend for the evening will be for the clouds to increase as some showers approach from the west.

Some showers and thundershowers look to be a good bet for Tuesday night and for the first part of our Wednesday. The heaviest rainfall will probably move across the northern parts of the state, but we could see a quarter of an inch or so - perhaps a bit more with some rumbles of thunder. By Wednesday afternoon the rain will be moving off to the east. The clouds will break up later in the day, setting the stage for a pretty nice end to the workweek. It does look like we will see the return of more heat and humidity just it time for the weekend. - JR