Kevin’s Weather Forecast

By Kevin Goff
Published: Jul. 19, 2020 at 8:27 PM EDT|Updated: 23 hours ago
FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - A line of severe thunderstorms blew through mid-Michigan this morning. A Tornado Warning was issued shortly after 7 a.m. for parts of Iosco and Ogemaw counties. We’ve yet to learn of any confirmation of a touchdown. Small tornadoes can often spin up on the leading edge of a thunderstorm line, especially those that bow out, indicating very strong wind gusts. Speaking of wind gusts, Tawas Point reported one at 83 mph just after 8 am this morning. Many Severe Thunderstorm Warnings were issued as well for damaging wind gusts up to 60 mph. As of mid Sunday afternoon, Consumers Energy has reported just over 33,000 customers without power. We’ve also had numerous reports of trees down from the powerful wind gusts stretching from Ogemaw, Midland to Saginaw, Bay, Genesee, Lapeer and Tuscola counties. Check out viewer photos posted on our ABC12 web page showing some of the damage. Frankenmuth reported an inch of rain this morning, with up to an inch and a half from Mio to Barton City. Overnight will be much more quiet. Behind a cold front, we’ll gradually scrape away a lot of the humidity and see a dip in temperatures too. Look for the clouds to give way to more stars. Monday and Tuesday are shaping up to be the coolest days of the week. We’ll see lots of sunshine Monday and just some more clouds Tuesday with highs from the upper 70s to low 80s. Some showers and thunderstorms are expected to return on Wednesday with hotter weather for the end of the week.

