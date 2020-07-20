Advertisement

Lower Humidity Through Tuesday!

Much More Pleasant.
By Brad Sugden
Published: Jul. 20, 2020 at 7:28 AM EDT|Updated: 12 hours ago
FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - Humidity levels will fall through the day Monday with a northwest breeze. Temperatures will be near average in the lower 80s with partly cloudy skies.

Overnight a few clouds will linger with some patchy fog around the Saginaw Bay. Lows will be in the 50s to the north and around 60 degrees down to the south. Winds will calm as well.

Tuesday brings us more clouds, low humidity, and highs in the upper 70s to lower 80s.

