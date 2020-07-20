Advertisement

Ludington restaurant suffered after busboy lied about virus

The busboy said he lied to get a day off work
By Associated Press
Published: Jul. 20, 2020 at 1:26 PM EDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
LUDINGTON, Mich. (AP) - A northern Michigan restaurant lost thousands of dollars in sales after a busboy said he had COVID-19, but the employee simply wanted a day off and lied.

David Hritco is manager of Timbers Seafood and Steakhouse in Ludington. Hritco says it’s “heartbreaking.”

The restaurant closed Friday and Saturday. The timing was terrible for the restaurant, which is trying to recover during the peak summer season after months of being closed.

Hritco says the employee confessed to the lie Saturday night. The manager says it’s now a matter for Ludington police.

(Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)

