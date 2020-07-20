Man’s death in Flint investigated as a suicide

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - Police are investigating the death of a man in Flint discovered Monday morning as a suicide.

The Flint Police Department received reports of a body hanging from a tree in the 600 block of East Third Street near the Flint Community Schools Administration Building around 7:10 a.m. He was identified as a 42-year-old white man.

It’s a sensitive situation and ABC12 does not typically report on suicides. But a photo taken at the scene has created quite a buzz of concern on social media, so we want to make sure you have the facts.

Flint police say there are no signs of foul play, but the investigation continued Monday evening.

Copyright 2020 WJRT. All rights reserved.