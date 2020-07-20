Advertisement

Michigan nears two weeks with fewer than 10 coronavirus deaths per day

By ABC12 News Staff
Published: Jul. 20, 2020 at 4:31 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
LANSING, Mich. (WJRT) - Michigan is nearing two straight weeks with fewer than 10 deaths attributed to coronavirus every day.

The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services reported seven coronavirus deaths on Monday, following two deaths from the illness on Sunday and nine on Saturday. Most of Saturday’s deaths came from a routine audit of death records.

State health officials periodically review death certificates to look for confirmed coronavirus patients. If a patient who died wasn’t already listed in coronavirus death totals, they are added after the review.

July 7 was the last time 10 or more coronavirus deaths were reported statewide. Michigan now has 6,126 deaths attributed to coronavirus.

Genesee County hasn’t reported a coronavirus death in five days while Saginaw County hasn’t reported a coronavirus death in seven days. Arenac County was the only county in Mid-Michigan with a coronavirus death since Friday.

Meanwhile, Michigan’s coronavirus resurgence continued over the weekend with nearly 700 confirmed cases on Saturday and nearly 500 confirmed cases on Sunday and Monday. The 489 newly confirmed cases Monday increase the statewide total to 74,152.

Genesee and Saginaw counties both reported their highest daily increases in confirmed coronavirus cases since April over the weekend.

RELATED: Genesee, Saginaw counties report highest daily coronavirus increases since April

Michigan coronavirus testing set a new weekend record with nearly 28,000 completed on Saturday and more than 22,500 on Sunday. That follows a record four-day stretch of testing from Tuesday through Friday last week with three of those days reaching more than 30,000 tests.

The percentage of positive tests dropped below 3% on Saturday for the first time in 10 days but rebounded to more than 3.5% on Sunday.

Here are totals for Mid-Michigan counties based on Michigan Department of Health and Human Services and local health department figures and the change from Friday:

  • Genesee, 2,478 cases and 264 deaths, which is an increase of 68 cases.
  • Saginaw, 1,507 cases, 122 deaths and 768 patients recovered, which is an increase of 70 cases.
  • Arenac, 35 cases and three deaths, which is an increase of one case and one death.
  • Bay, 436 cases, 31 deaths and 350 patients recovered, which is an increase of 20 cases.
  • Clare, 37 cases and three deaths, which is an increase of one case.
  • Gladwin, 30 cases and one death, which is an increase of one case.
  • Gratiot, 108 cases and 14 deaths, which is an increase of four cases.
  • Huron, 87 cases and three deaths, which is an increase of 10 cases.
  • Iosco, 106 cases and 10 deaths, which is an increase of one case.
  • Isabella, 161 cases and eight deaths, which is an increase of six cases.
  • Lapeer, 279 cases and 31 deaths, which is an increase of two cases.
  • Midland, 173 cases and nine deaths, which is an increase of eight cases.
  • Ogemaw, 35 cases and two deaths, which is no change.
  • Oscoda, 17 cases and one death, which is no change.
  • Roscommon, 39 cases, which is an increase of one.
  • Sanilac, 70 cases and five deaths, which is an increase of 11 cases.
  • Shiawassee, 271 cases, 27 deaths and 231 patients recovered, which is an increase of seven cases.
  • Tuscola, 239 cases and 27 deaths, which is an increase of four cases.

