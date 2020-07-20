Midland nurse loses everything to flooding, then receives coronavirus diagnosis

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) (07/19/2020)- A local nurse lost everything to that rising water. Her house, her car and temporarily, her health as well.

“I woke up at 3:00 in the morning to water pouring into my house. I had to be evacuated by the firemen the next morning on a boat.”

Maureen Schmidt remembers well the moment she realized she’d lost everything.

“It came in and sort of washed everything away in a couple of hours,” recalled Schmidt.

Water damage brought on by those May floods left the house she’d bought only a year ago completely unlivable. The Red Cross initially put Schmidt up in a hotel room. She later moved into an RV, but has since converted a single room of her ruined home into makeshift living quarters.

“I just broke down,” related Schmidt. “I just couldn’t believe it. I really just didn’t know what I was going to do.”

The hits just kept coming: Maureen – who works as a dialysis nurse on the pandemic’s frontlines – then tested positive for coronavirus.

“I was a moderate to severe case,” explained Schmidt. “It took me two weeks to get over it or so I thought. I went back to work… and I couldn’t work. I was too weak and fatigued.”

A stunning role reversal that landed her in the hospital for weeks on end toward the beginning of June.

“It made it impossible for me to jump on anything.”

Schmidt’s insurance company also denied her claim. Even faced with such a desperate situation, she refused to call it quits, as did her friends and neighbors.

“The CEO of my company actually paid my paycheck for me,” said Schmidt. “I’ve been off work. Without that help… I wouldn’t be paying my bills, that’s for sure.”

A GoFundMe set up by her coworkers also raised $5,000.

“I feel really lucky actually because I see what other families are going through. It just breaks my heart, really.”

Maureen finally returns to work Monday. The road ahead may be long, though Maureen tells ABC 12 her faith will help her power through it.

