MSU teammates and coaches remember Tony Martin

A campus in mourning-- over the loss of one of their own. Tony Martin a member of the track team at MSU, is being remembered for his dedication to a sport he loved and excelled at.

“I look at all these athletes as my kids and so it was like a death in my family,” said MSU assistant coach, Yolanda Johnson.

“He was just the best because people may say he was quite, but at practice he was just that focused,” said teammate Pierre Brown.

“Tony believed in himself and I told someone else that’s one thing I can take from is that he believed in himself more than anyone else would and that’s one thing I’m going to carry on, said teammate Xavier.

The 19 year old, along with another man, 22 year old Ricky Morgan, was shot and killed at a gas station on Genesee in Saginaw just before 2:30 Sunday morning.

A 25 year old woman also suffered a minor gunshot wound.

Police are still searching for the persons responsible and a motive behind the shooting.

In the meantime, Martin’s teammates plan to honor him not only today-- but during their season as well.

“We are just going to do this for him and everyone who is part of the track and field family whether they were here during this time or not, we are going to dedicated everything else to him,” she said.

