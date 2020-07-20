Advertisement

Georgia Dems choose state chair to replace Lewis on ballot

Published: Jul. 20, 2020 at 9:22 AM EDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA (AP) — Georgia Democrats have selected state Sen. Nikema Williams, chair of the state party, to replace Rep. John Lewis on the ballot in November.

The executive committee of the Democratic Party of Georgia voted overwhelmingly on Monday for Williams to take Lewis’ spot on the ballot for the Atlanta-area 5th Congressional District after the longtime congressman and civil rights leader’s death last week.

Williams, 41, was chosen from a list of five finalists as the group works to quickly fill the spot in accordance with state law. She is nearly assured of winning in November in the heavily Democratic district.

The state party said it received 131 applications for the spot. The group was the narrowed down to five finalists, who spoke before the committee of senior state party officials.

Williams beat out state Rep. Park Cannon, Georgia NAACP President James Woodall, Atlanta city councilman Andre Dickens and Robert Franklin, former president of Morehouse College in Atlanta.

Williams has served in the state Senate since 2017 and is the current chair of state Democratic Party. She will face Republican Angela Stanton-King in November. Stanton-King is a reality TV personality and was pardoned earlier this year by President Donald Trump for her role in a stolen car ring, after serving six months of home confinement in 2007.

Lewis won more than 84% of the vote when he last faced a Republican opponent in the district in 2016.

The seat will remain empty until Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp schedules a special election. The Republican governor has given no indication when he will hold an election with just over six months left in Lewis' term.

Lewis, 80, died Friday, several months after he was diagnosed with advanced pancreatic cancer. Funeral plans have not been announced. Kemp declared flags in Georgia will be at half-staff until sunset of the day of Lewis’ funeral.

Hundreds of people came to a giant mural of Lewis near his downtown Atlanta home Sunday to pay their respects.

Flowers, balloons, photos, candles and cards piled up at the base of the building where “HERO” was written above the painting of Lewis speaking.

Copyright 2020 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Central Michigan University gets funding for flood protection on campus

Updated: 6 minutes ago
|
By Colton Cichoracki
The $1.1 million project began last week and its entire design is to prevent water from piling up and spilling into other parts of the campus.

Sports

The annual Vehicle City Gridiron Classic has been canceled

Updated: 13 minutes ago
|
By Jason Lewis
While the MHSAA announced last week that the high school football season will start as scheduled, the annual Vehicle City Gridiron Classic won’t be a part of opening weekend.

National

St. Louis couple charged for pulling guns at protest

Updated: 14 minutes ago
|
By JIM SALTER
St. Louis’ top prosecutor has charged a white husband and wife with felony unlawful use of a weapon for displaying guns during a racial injustice protest outside their mansion.

News

CMU gets funding for flood protection on campus

Updated: 19 minutes ago

Crime

MSU teammates and coaches remember Tony Martin

Updated: 26 minutes ago
|
By Cheri Hardmon
Police are still searching for the persons responsible and a motive behind the shooting.

Latest News

Sports

The annual Vehicle City Gridiron Classic has been canceled

Updated: 31 minutes ago
The annual season kickoff event at Kettering University's Atwood Stadium has been canceled because of too much uncertainty with the global pandemic.

Coronavirus

Trump faces divisions with Senate GOP on virus aid

Updated: 32 minutes ago
|
By Lisa Mascaro
President Donald Trump insisted “good things” were underway on the next COVID-19 aid package Monday as he met with Republican congressional leaders, but new divisions between the Senate GOP and the White House posed fresh challenges as the crisis worsened and emergency relief was expiring.

Business

Supplemental unemployment benefits set to expire

Updated: 53 minutes ago
|
By Cheri Hardmon
The maximum amount of a weekly benefit will go from $962 dollars a week - back down to $362 a week.

National

Workers protest racial inequality on day of national strike

Updated: 56 minutes ago
|
By AARON MORRISON
Dubbed the “Strike for Black Lives,” the protest was organized by labor unions and social and racial justice organizations, which planned a range of actions in more than two dozen U.S. cities.

National

Mayo Clinic bronze brothers ‘lead by example,' wear masks

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Ed Payne
A bronze sculpture of founding brothers William and Charles Mayo is decked out with face masks in front of the world-famous hospital.

News

Teachers prepare for a new school year in the shadow of coronavirus

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Kevin Goff
Teachers get ready for a brand new learning environment, dealing with the coronavirus pandemic.