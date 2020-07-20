Saginaw County animal shelter closed to adoptions after parvovirus cases

SAGINAW COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT) - No adoptions are being processed at the Saginaw County Animal Care and Control shelter after two stray dogs in the facility died of parvovirus.

The shelter takes in all animals in need of shelter, medical attention or protection. The two stray dogs tested positive for parvovirus and went to an emergency veterinary clinic, but both of them died, according to shelter officials on Facebook.

“This is not only traumatic for these dogs who are infected, but also staff and volunteers. We care for these critters as though they are our own,” the shelter posted on Facebook.

Parvovirus is a highly contagious disease that kills most dogs that are infected.

Veterinarians recommended the shelter close to adoptions temporarily so staff can decontaminate and monitor other pets staying there for parvovirus. The pause in adoptions is likely to last about 14 days.

