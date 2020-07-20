Advertisement

Saginaw County animal shelter closed to adoptions after parvovirus cases

Two stray dogs in the facility died of the virus
No adoptions are allowed at the Saginaw County Animal Care and Control Center after two stray dogs there died of parvovirus.
No adoptions are allowed at the Saginaw County Animal Care and Control Center after two stray dogs there died of parvovirus.(WJRT)
By ABC12 News Staff
Published: Jul. 20, 2020 at 12:57 PM EDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
SAGINAW COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT) - No adoptions are being processed at the Saginaw County Animal Care and Control shelter after two stray dogs in the facility died of parvovirus.

The shelter takes in all animals in need of shelter, medical attention or protection. The two stray dogs tested positive for parvovirus and went to an emergency veterinary clinic, but both of them died, according to shelter officials on Facebook.

“This is not only traumatic for these dogs who are infected, but also staff and volunteers. We care for these critters as though they are our own,” the shelter posted on Facebook.

Parvovirus is a highly contagious disease that kills most dogs that are infected.

Veterinarians recommended the shelter close to adoptions temporarily so staff can decontaminate and monitor other pets staying there for parvovirus. The pause in adoptions is likely to last about 14 days.

Copyright 2020 WJRT. All rights reserved.

