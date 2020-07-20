Saginaw police officers call out again for their shifts

SAGINAW, Mich. (WJRT) - ABC 12 has learned there was another staffing shortage at the Saginaw Police Department.

The Michigan State Police and Saginaw County Sheriff’s Office were being called in Monday to help patrol the city after more officers called in sick.

Officers called out at a record rate last Friday and Saturday, leaving only one city officer on the streets.

Copyright 2020 WJRT. All rights reserved.