Advertisement

Supplemental unemployment benefits set to expire

The maximum amount of a weekly benefit will go from $962 a week back down to $362 a week.
By Cheri Hardmon
Published: Jul. 20, 2020 at 6:37 PM EDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MID-MICHIGAN (WJRT) - (07/20/20) - For six weeks during the height of the coronavirus pandemic, Shanna Morse was at home from her job as a human resource assistant at Crust Bakery in Fenton.

“That was kind of frightening, not knowing when I would be to return to work,” she said.

Morse relied on unemployment benefits to make ends meet. Those benefits included an extra $600 in supplemental benefits due to the coronavirus pandemic.

“If I didn’t have that, my weekly benefit amount would have been drastically lower without that $600, I would not have been able to pay my bills with that original amount. That original weekly benefit amount,” she said.

Morse is one of the fortunate ones to be back on the job. But for the millions of workers in Michigan and across of the country still unemployed, things are about to become even more difficult, when the supplemental unemployment benefit expires at the end of the week.

The maximum amount of a weekly benefit will go from $962 a week back down to $362 a week.

There have been many business owners who say they haven’t been able to hire people, because people are getting more on the special unemployment that they do with their regular wages.

Morse said the bakery has only had a handful of applications, but she expects that to increase as people look for ways to make up for that lost income.

“We are almost always hiring, so we are always looking for talented and skilled applicants. We do have a few openings. Fortunately, we were able to maintain a majority of our staff during all of this. We got a lot of them back, but we do still have openings and I foresee us hiring, definitely,” she said.

Copyright 2020 WJRT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Costco sets October opening date for new Midland store

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By ABC12 News Staff
The opening date is included on the company’s website along with 15 other stores in North America. Hiring began for the store last week.

Coronavirus

Meijer requiring all shoppers to wear face coverings beginning Monday

Updated: Jul. 17, 2020 at 1:02 PM EDT
|
By ABC12 News Staff
The retail giant announced the policy online Friday. It applies both to its 250 supercenters and gas station convenience stores.

Local

Nexteer Automotive announces job cuts

Updated: Jul. 16, 2020 at 10:36 PM EDT
|
By Charlie Tinker
One of the region’s largest employers--Nexteer--announcing it would be forced to cut jobs at its US facilities, citing the coronavirus pandemic and other industry-wide challenges impacting auto makers.

Community

Sanford Bridal shop reopens two months after historic flooding

Updated: Jul. 14, 2020 at 6:02 PM EDT
|
By Cheri Hardmon
Owner hopes 3rd times the charm for Sanford bridal shop

Latest News

Business

Flint store forced to close, new owner donates all merchandise to Catholic Charities

Updated: Jul. 14, 2020 at 5:01 PM EDT
|
By Ann Pierret
When a Flint business went under, the new owner of the inventory donated it to Catholic Charities of Genesee and Shiawassee Counties.

News

Magnificlips in Flint uses coroanvirus shutdown to grow its brand

Updated: Jul. 7, 2020 at 1:41 PM EDT
|
By Michael Nafso
Magnificlips opened for the first time back in March only to be shut down one week later due to the governor’s orders. But now they’re hoping to create a buzz that will bring professionalism back to the industry.

News

Women entrepreneurs show buying power with Black Owned Buyout

Updated: Jul. 3, 2020 at 8:44 AM EDT
This is a recurring recording of ABC12 News at 11 p.m.

Coronavirus Local

Mid-Michigan bar owner not surprised by latest executive order, calls 2020 “a wrap”

Updated: Jul. 1, 2020 at 8:12 PM EDT
|
By Elisse Ramey
Wednesday Gov. Gretchen Whitmer signed an executive order that drastically affects bars, night clubs and strip clubs.

Business

Walmart removes ‘All Lives Matter’ merchandise from website

Updated: Jun. 30, 2020 at 12:20 PM EDT
The retail giant removed the products after receiving backlash for T-shirts that featured variations of the “Black Lives Matter” slogan.

Business

Amazon to dole out bonuses to frontline workers

Updated: Jun. 29, 2020 at 6:53 PM EDT
The e-commerce giant made the announcement Monday, after criticism of its decision to roll back coronavirus-related hazard pay.