Supplemental unemployment benefits set to expire

MID-MICHIGAN (WJRT) - (07/20/20) - For six weeks during the height of the coronavirus pandemic, Shanna Morse was at home from her job as a human resource assistant at Crust Bakery in Fenton.

“That was kind of frightening, not knowing when I would be to return to work,” she said.

Morse relied on unemployment benefits to make ends meet. Those benefits included an extra $600 in supplemental benefits due to the coronavirus pandemic.

“If I didn’t have that, my weekly benefit amount would have been drastically lower without that $600, I would not have been able to pay my bills with that original amount. That original weekly benefit amount,” she said.

Morse is one of the fortunate ones to be back on the job. But for the millions of workers in Michigan and across of the country still unemployed, things are about to become even more difficult, when the supplemental unemployment benefit expires at the end of the week.

The maximum amount of a weekly benefit will go from $962 a week back down to $362 a week.

There have been many business owners who say they haven’t been able to hire people, because people are getting more on the special unemployment that they do with their regular wages.

Morse said the bakery has only had a handful of applications, but she expects that to increase as people look for ways to make up for that lost income.

“We are almost always hiring, so we are always looking for talented and skilled applicants. We do have a few openings. Fortunately, we were able to maintain a majority of our staff during all of this. We got a lot of them back, but we do still have openings and I foresee us hiring, definitely,” she said.

