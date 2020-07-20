The annual Vehicle City Gridiron Classic has been canceled
Published: Jul. 20, 2020 at 7:18 PM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - While the MHSAA announced last week that the high school football season will start as scheduled, the annual Vehicle City Gridiron Classic won’t be a part of opening weekend. The annual season kickoff event at Kettering University’s Atwood Stadium has been canceled because of too much uncertainty with the global pandemic.
