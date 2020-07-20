Advertisement

The annual Vehicle City Gridiron Classic has been canceled

By Jason Lewis
Published: Jul. 20, 2020 at 7:18 PM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - While the MHSAA announced last week that the high school football season will start as scheduled, the annual Vehicle City Gridiron Classic won’t be a part of opening weekend. The annual season kickoff event at Kettering University’s Atwood Stadium has been canceled because of too much uncertainty with the global pandemic.

Copyright 2020 WJRT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Sports

The annual Vehicle City Gridiron Classic has been canceled

Updated: 31 minutes ago
The annual season kickoff event at Kettering University's Atwood Stadium has been canceled because of too much uncertainty with the global pandemic.

News

Mid-Michigan parents weigh in on fall high school sports plan

Updated: Jul. 17, 2020 at 10:58 PM EDT
|
By Elisse Ramey
Friday the Michigan High School Athletic Association announced plans to play sports as scheduled this fall, and parents’ reactions are a mixed bag.

News

Person of the Week: Rico Phillips

Updated: Jul. 17, 2020 at 7:00 PM EDT

Sports

MHSAA plans regular slate of high school sports in Michigan this fall

Updated: Jul. 17, 2020 at 11:34 AM EDT
|
By ABC12 News Staff
The Michigan High School Athletic Association announced the beginning of the sports season for Michigan schools in August, including football.

Latest News

News

Flint youth hockey program founder says conversation with Willie O’Ree propelled him to new OHL diversity job

Updated: Jul. 16, 2020 at 11:21 PM EDT
|
By Elisse Ramey
The beloved Flint youth program coordinator and retired firefighter has found another way to make his mark in the sport he loves so much by accepting a newly created position with the Ontario Hockey League (OHL).

Sports

CMU Athletic Director Michael Alford takes new job at FSU

Updated: Jul. 16, 2020 at 7:24 PM EDT
|
By Brandon Green
CMU Athletic Director Michael Alford takes new job at FSU

Sports

Ally Challenge will be silent this year, Jerry Kelly welcomes the silence

Updated: Jul. 16, 2020 at 7:11 PM EDT
|
By Brandon Green
Jerry Kelly ready to defend his Ally Challenge with no crowd this year.

Sports

Powers Owen Lobsinger commits to Western Michigan

Updated: Jul. 16, 2020 at 7:07 PM EDT
|
By Brandon Green
Powers Owen Lobsinger commits to Western Michigan basketball team.

State

University of Michigan football tickets won’t go on sale for this season

Updated: Jul. 15, 2020 at 11:18 AM EDT
|
By ABC12 News Staff
The university’s athletic department says no tickets will be sold to the general public for the 2020 season.

VOD Recording

NASCAR will return to Michigan in August

Updated: Jul. 9, 2020 at 11:07 PM EDT
Michigan International Speedway will host four races in three days, including a Cup Series double-header.