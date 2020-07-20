Advertisement

Track and field state record holder among 2 dead in Saginaw shooting

By ABC12 News Staff
Published: Jul. 20, 2020 at 11:26 AM EDT|Updated: 8 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SAGINAW, Mich. (WJRT) - A former Saginaw track star and member of Michigan State University’s track team has been identified as the victim of a double homicide over the weekend.

Tony Martin was found dead at the Sunoco gas station at 1944 E. Genessee St. around 2:20 a.m. Sunday. Police say Martin and 22-year-old Ricky Morgan were killed in a shooting.

A 25-year-old woman later showed up at an area hospital with a minor gunshot wound suffered in the same shooting.

Michigan State Police and the Saginaw Police Department are investigating the incident as the 12th and 13th homicide deaths in the city so far this year. Police are urging residents and visitors to avoid gatherings outside gas stations and convenience stores.

“Nothing good can come out of attending these late night/early morning large gatherings. Please remember, we’re still dealing with the COVID pandemic. Stay home and stay safe,” said Saginaw police Det. Sgt. Oscar Lopez.

Martin was a track star at Saginaw High School who broke the 45-year-old state long jump record during his senior season at 26 feet, 6 inches. He just completed his freshman year with the Michigan State University track and field team this spring.

No suspect information or details about what led to the shooting have been released.

Copyright 2020 WJRT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Central Michigan University gets funding for flood protection on campus

Updated: 7 minutes ago
|
By Colton Cichoracki
The $1.1 million project began last week and its entire design is to prevent water from piling up and spilling into other parts of the campus.

Sports

The annual Vehicle City Gridiron Classic has been canceled

Updated: 14 minutes ago
|
By Jason Lewis
While the MHSAA announced last week that the high school football season will start as scheduled, the annual Vehicle City Gridiron Classic won’t be a part of opening weekend.

News

CMU gets funding for flood protection on campus

Updated: 20 minutes ago

Crime

MSU teammates and coaches remember Tony Martin

Updated: 27 minutes ago
|
By Cheri Hardmon
Police are still searching for the persons responsible and a motive behind the shooting.

Sports

The annual Vehicle City Gridiron Classic has been canceled

Updated: 32 minutes ago
The annual season kickoff event at Kettering University's Atwood Stadium has been canceled because of too much uncertainty with the global pandemic.

Latest News

Business

Supplemental unemployment benefits set to expire

Updated: 54 minutes ago
|
By Cheri Hardmon
The maximum amount of a weekly benefit will go from $962 dollars a week - back down to $362 a week.

News

Teachers prepare for a new school year in the shadow of coronavirus

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Kevin Goff
Teachers get ready for a brand new learning environment, dealing with the coronavirus pandemic.

News

Man’s death in Flint investigated as a suicide

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By ABC12 News Staff
Police are investigating the death of a man in Flint discovered Monday morning as a suicide.

State

Federal aid helps Michigan fill $2.2 billion hole; more sought

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
The plan includes a mix of spending cuts, a drawdown of the state’s savings and a big influx of federal rescue aid.

Coronavirus

Michigan nears two weeks with fewer than 10 coronavirus deaths per day

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By ABC12 News Staff
The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services reported seven coronavirus deaths on Monday, following two deaths from the illness on Sunday and nine on Saturday.

Coronavirus

Genesee, Saginaw counties report highest daily coronavirus increases since April

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By ABC12 News Staff
Saturday’s total of 34 newly confirmed coronavirus cases is the highest since Saginaw County’s record of 43 cases on a single day in mid-April.