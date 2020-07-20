Track and field state record holder among 2 dead in Saginaw shooting

SAGINAW, Mich. (WJRT) - A former Saginaw track star and member of Michigan State University’s track team has been identified as the victim of a double homicide over the weekend.

Tony Martin was found dead at the Sunoco gas station at 1944 E. Genessee St. around 2:20 a.m. Sunday. Police say Martin and 22-year-old Ricky Morgan were killed in a shooting.

A 25-year-old woman later showed up at an area hospital with a minor gunshot wound suffered in the same shooting.

Michigan State Police and the Saginaw Police Department are investigating the incident as the 12th and 13th homicide deaths in the city so far this year. Police are urging residents and visitors to avoid gatherings outside gas stations and convenience stores.

“Nothing good can come out of attending these late night/early morning large gatherings. Please remember, we’re still dealing with the COVID pandemic. Stay home and stay safe,” said Saginaw police Det. Sgt. Oscar Lopez.

Martin was a track star at Saginaw High School who broke the 45-year-old state long jump record during his senior season at 26 feet, 6 inches. He just completed his freshman year with the Michigan State University track and field team this spring.

No suspect information or details about what led to the shooting have been released.

