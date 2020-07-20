Union: Saginaw police staff shortages not organized retaliation

SAGINAW, Mich. (WJRT) - The union representing Saginaw police officers says it has lost faith in Police Chief Bob Ruth, but that is not behind staffing shortages Friday night and Monday.

Ruth announced on Friday afternoon that he fired an officer accused of punching a 57-year-old woman in handcuffs after she allegedly spit at the officer in the Saginaw County Jail sally port.

By Friday evening, most of the night shift officers didn’t show, so the city relied on the Saginaw County Sheriff’s Office and Michigan State Police to patrol the city. Staffing shortages continued Saturday and Monday, leaving only one city officer on duty at times.

Saginaw police command officers reported for their assigned shifts on Monday.

The Saginaw Police Officers Association union issued a statement Monday morning saying it “did not have prior knowledge of this staff shortage from occurring.” The statement says there is no organized effort to reduce the police department’s staffing levels.

Despite the number of sick calls, Ruth said Saginaw residents are still receiving the same level of service thanks to the sheriff’s office and Michigan State Police.

“We want residents to be confident that the streets are being patrolled and if there is a need to call 911, they will have a prompt response time, regardless of what uniform the responding officer is wearing,” he said.

Union members passed an “overwhelming” vote of no confidence in Ruth’s leadership on May 28 and the union says he “has made no attempt to address the issues that prompted the vote of no confidence,” according to the statement.

Saginaw city officials are looking into why patrol officers continued calling in sick at a high rate on Monday and are looking for a prompt resolution to the situation.

Here is the full statement from the Saginaw Police Officers Association:

To whom it may concern:

As it has been reported by the local media outlets the City of Saginaw Police Department experienced a staffing shortage on Friday night 7/17/2020. The Saginaw Police Officer Association (SPOA), was also made aware that a staff shortage occurred on today’s date, 07/20/2020. The Saginaw Police Officer Association did not have prior knowledge of this staff shortage from occurring.

While the City of Saginaw Officers are frustrated with the lack of leadership being displayed by Chief Ruth, there is no organized effort to reduce staffing on the part of the SPOA. The SPOA appreciates the support it has received from the citizens and business owners of Saginaw and will continue to do their best to protect and serve them.

As previously reported there was an overwhelming vote of no confidence performed on Chief Ruth’s lack of leadership on 05/28/2020, however this is not the root cause of the staffing shortage. As of 07/20/2020 Chief Ruth has made no attempt to address the issues that prompted the vote of no confidence.

Respectfully Submitted,

The SPOA Union Board

