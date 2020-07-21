Advertisement

Beecher Community Schools to start school virtually on August 17

The district is facing some challenges in its new virtual learning environment
By Dawn Jones
Jul. 21, 2020
FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - Classes in the Beecher Community School District will begin on August 17. The district superintendent Dr. Marcus Davenport says it will not be a traditional start to the school year for the small district of just over 700 students.

“It will not be like our normal time where we will have face-to-face instruction”, he said. “We will start virtually.”

Re-opening in the era of Cornavirus means the district is taking every safety precaution before returning to in person instruction.

“We are working hard as a team to make sure every particular avenue is covered before we return to school,” Davenport said.

Beecher was the first school district in the state to adopt a balanced calendar starting with the 2013-2014 school year. Students attend year round with more scheduled breaks. They are wrapping up their summer school program in roughly two weeks.

"Then after that we have a very short down period where we will have professional development for our staff then the return on the 17th of August," he said.

Beecher is like most urban school districts that were facing some challenges before the pandemic. The superintendent admits there are still some challenges as they adjust to the new virtual learning environment. Right now they are able to provide one learning device per family. Dr. Davenport is actively seeking partnerships to help close the achievement gap.

“We would love to be able to start the year off being able to go one-to-one with each student - we are going to need some assistance from the business world as far as making sure these students do have internet access and the ability to have one device per student.”

