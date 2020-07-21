Claressa Shields encourages Flint residents to fill out U.S. Census

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - The state of Michigan is outpacing the rest of the country when it comes to responding to the 2020 Census. It ranks third, overall.

But the city of Flint is lagging behind.

A famous face is now urging you to do your part.

World boxing champ and hometown favorite Claressa Shields is used to getting cheers, but now she is the one cheering people on in Flint to fill out the U.S. census, with a brand new PSA.

“Flint has always been a city of champions. And you can be a champion, too,” said Shields in the PSA.

The city of flint is behind on filling out the census. Its 47.6% completion rate is behind its performance of 62% at this same time in 2010.

“The census is only nine questions that take less than 10 minutes. But those 10 minutes can help all Flint residents,” said Shields.

Those nine questions help determine federal funding for health care, education, senior programs and other services for the next 10 years. It is 100-percent confidential. An accurate census count also determines how many seats Michigan has in Congress.

“It’s going to be complicated because of COVID-19. So I’m asking that you take the time and go on and fill out your census,” said Governor Gretchen Whitmer in her own PSA.

“Let’s all be counted and complete the census,” said Shields.

You can respond by mail, by phone, and online. Go to My2020Census.gov or call 1-844-330-2020.

Because of the pandemic, the deadline for filling out the census has been pushed back to October.

