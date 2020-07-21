Advertisement

Clio Schools announces plans for reopening, asks parents to fill out 2nd survey

Parents of students in the Clio Area School District right now have two options for when kids go back in the fall, but depending on survey results, there could be three.
Parents of students in the Clio Area School District right now have two options for when kids go back in the fall, but depending on survey results, there could be three.(WJRT)
By Mark Bullion
Published: Jul. 21, 2020 at 4:29 PM EDT|Updated: 14 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - Parents of students in the Clio Area School District right now have two options for when kids go back in the fall, but depending on survey results, there could be three.

The Clio Area School District is offering parents the choice of in person learning or virtual learning. But that’s not entirely set in stone.

The district sent out surveys several weeks ago. In those surveys, parents chose in person, virtual, or hybrid learning. Fast forward a few weeks and an increase in coronavirus cases, parents wanted to change their option.

So now, another survey has been sent out. Depending on those results, the district may offer hybrid learning. That would consist of 2-3 days of face to face instruction while the other days would be virtual; however, if Governor Whitmer puts the area back into Phase 3 of the reopening plan, there will be no face to face instruction.

But right now, the district is focusing in on what will come of the second survey’s results.

That survey can be found by clicking here: https://bit.ly/2ZPEAMd

Copyright 2020 WJRT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Sports

Two local athletes named to Sports Illustrated All-American watch list

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Jason Lewis
Sullivan, Thompson among 31 players in Michigan to watch according to Sports Illustrated during the 2020 high school football season.

News

Student loan borrowers asked to plan as payment pause approaches end date

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By Elisse Ramey
Federal student loan payments are suspended through September 30, and there is also 0 interest accruing on those loans -- a result of the CARES Act.

Community

Flint Mayor addresses uptick in crime with plan to get guns off the streets, fill vacant police dept. openings

Updated: 11 hours ago
|
By Cheri Hardmon
The first-- create a specialized investigative team within the Flint Police Department aimed at getting illegal guns off the streets.The second-- fill the 14 vacant positions at the police department.And third-- launch a gun buyback program.

News

Saginaw PD under scrutiny for officer sick-outs

Updated: 12 hours ago
|
By Cheri Hardmon
The sicks out followed the firing of an officer for punching a handcuffed woman in his custody at the Saginaw County Jail sally port after she spit on him.

Coronavirus

COVID-19 test result delays frustrate ABC12’s Colton Cichoracki

Updated: 13 hours ago
|
By Mark Bullion
ABC12′s Colton Cichoracki earlier this month decided to take a much needed and well deserved vacation to the Last Frontier. But in order to do that, he had to take a coronavirus test.

Latest News

News

Walmart to close its stores on Thanksgiving Day

Updated: 19 hours ago
Walmart will close its namesake stores and Sam’s Clubs on Thanksgiving Day this year, saying that it wants to have its employees spend time with their families during the coronavirus.

News

Beecher Community Schools to start school virtually on August 17

Updated: 20 hours ago
|
By Dawn Jones
Classes in the Beecher Community School District will begin on August 17. The district superintendent Dr. Marcus Davenport says it will not be a traditional start to the school year for the small district of just over 700 students.

News

Claressa Shields encourages Flint residents to fill out U.S. Census

Updated: Jul. 21, 2020 at 3:14 AM EDT
|
By Matt Barbour
Claressa Shields is in a new PSA to encourage Flint residents to fill out the U.S. Census.

News

Central Michigan University gets funding for flood protection on campus

Updated: Jul. 20, 2020 at 7:24 PM EDT
|
By Colton Cichoracki
The $1.1 million project began last week and its entire design is to prevent water from piling up and spilling into other parts of the campus.

Sports

The annual Vehicle City Gridiron Classic has been canceled

Updated: Jul. 20, 2020 at 7:18 PM EDT
|
By Jason Lewis
While the MHSAA announced last week that the high school football season will start as scheduled, the annual Vehicle City Gridiron Classic won’t be a part of opening weekend.