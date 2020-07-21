Clio Schools announces plans for reopening, asks parents to fill out 2nd survey

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - Parents of students in the Clio Area School District right now have two options for when kids go back in the fall, but depending on survey results, there could be three.

The Clio Area School District is offering parents the choice of in person learning or virtual learning. But that’s not entirely set in stone.

The district sent out surveys several weeks ago. In those surveys, parents chose in person, virtual, or hybrid learning. Fast forward a few weeks and an increase in coronavirus cases, parents wanted to change their option.

So now, another survey has been sent out. Depending on those results, the district may offer hybrid learning. That would consist of 2-3 days of face to face instruction while the other days would be virtual; however, if Governor Whitmer puts the area back into Phase 3 of the reopening plan, there will be no face to face instruction.

But right now, the district is focusing in on what will come of the second survey’s results.

That survey can be found by clicking here: https://bit.ly/2ZPEAMd

Copyright 2020 WJRT. All rights reserved.