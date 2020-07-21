Comfortable Tuesday

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - Tuesday is going to be downright fantastic! Expect some clouds, but more sunshine will peek out during the afternoon. The air will be much drier than it has been lately as well. That means highs around 80 degrees will feel very pleasant. Winds will be light out of the northeast.

Overnight our next chance for showers and storms will enter the picture along a warm front. It’s a very small chance though, in fact, most will stay dry tonight. Lows will be much warmer though behind that front, only falling into the upper 60s with increased humidity.

The rain chances last through the day Wednesday. They will just be isolated in nature, however. Temperatures will be around 80 degrees yet again, but with humidity it’ll feel much warmer than Tuesday.

Thursday and Friday we will have more sunshine with highs seasonably warm in the middle 80s.

