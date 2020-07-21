COVID-19 test result delays frustrate ABC12’s Colton Cichoracki

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - ABC12′s Colton Cichoracki earlier this month decided to take a much needed and well deserved vacation to the Last Frontier. But in order to do that, he had to take a coronavirus test.

“The state of Alaska has a requirement for anyone visiting the state needed to get a test within 72 hours of traveling there or you could get it before,” Cichoracki said.

So Colton decided to get it done before at the Shiloh Missionary Baptist Church in Flint. Testing there is carried out by the Genesee Community Health Center.

“I gave them all my information. I got tested, they said I would get my results in 2-4 days.”

And that test was done July 10. He still doesn’t have his results, even after several phone calls after that 2-4 day window.

"They said my name wasn't in the system, so they think that my results didn't come in just yet."

11 days just seems like an awfully long time to wait to receive a coronavirus test result. So we gave the Genesee Community Health Center a call. They told us they do not have a backlog of cases and that it takes 7-10 business days for results to come in.

Colton doesn’t have any reason to believe he’s positive, but he wants that reassurance, and he’s frustrated he’s not getting it.

"My biggest thing is that if it's happening to me, it could be happening to someone else too."

But he’s taking no chances, and is being proactive about his health.

“I actually got another test. I did not go through the same place, so we’ll see. They said I’d get my results in 3-7 days.”

