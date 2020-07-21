Flint Mayor addresses uptick in crime with plan to get guns off the streets, fill vacant police dept. openings

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) -Joined by Police Chief Phil and other community leaders, Flint Mayor Sheldon Neeley, laid out a plan to bring crime rates down in the city.

”We have to activate on a solution rather than preach on a problem,” said Flint Mayor, Sheldon Neeley.

The first-- create a specialized investigative team within the Flint Police Department aimed at getting illegal guns off the streets.

The second-- fill the 14 vacant positions at the police department.

And third-- launch a gun buyback program.

Pastor Jeff Hawkins, who's lost two children to gun violence says now that the city has laid out a plan-- the community has to do it's part to put an end to gun violence.

“I’m encouraging everyone who stays in the city, works in the city, who loves the city, to come together for the common good for the city. This violence has to stop. Everyone has to be accountable. If we really want change, we need to encourage that change, we need to be that change.” said Flint Pastor, Jeff Hawkins.

