JR’s Tuesday Evening Weather Report

By JR Kirtek
Published: Jul. 21, 2020 at 5:31 PM EDT|Updated: 13 hours ago
FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) -

While Tuesday wasn't a very pretty day across Mid-Michigan, it was a comfortable one.  With a mix of sun and clouds, and with a light breeze in off of Lake Huron, high temperatures for the day stayed mainly in the 70s.  Only a few spots touched the 80-degree mark.  Temperatures will fall only into the 60s for Wednesday morning as mostly cloudy skies hold.  Some showers and thundershowers look to be a pretty good bet.  There will be a few wet roads for Wednesday morning's drive.

Wednesday will begin with some rain and thundershowers.  Through the afternoon, the bulk of the showers will be moving off to our east and the clouds will begin to break-up.  Winds will begin the day blowing in from the south, and end the day shifting in from the north as a cool front sweeps the showers out of here.  We should end the day with partly sunny skies.  The northerly wind that will kick-in Wednesday afternoon should set the stage for a pretty decent setting to end the workweek.

High temperatures Thursday will be mainly in the 70s as another breeze in off of Lake Huron is expected for the day.  Friday will see highs sneak back into the very low 80s as the breeze clocks to the southeast.  Each day will bring at least partly conditions.  Temperatures will likely make a move back into the 90s this weekend.  The humidity will likely be increasing as well.  Saturday will be a dry day, but for right now, it does look like we may see some showers and thundershowers return for Sunday.  - JR

