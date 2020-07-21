Advertisement

Saginaw city manager supports police chief after tumultuous 10 days

Tim Morales believes strife in department is mainly related to contract talks
(WJRT)
By Terry Camp
Published: Jul. 21, 2020 at 6:07 PM EDT
SAGINAW, Mich. (WJRT) - Saginaw Police officers are back on the job, after some called in sick in an apparent protest over the firing of another officer.

Despite all the turmoil in the police department, city manager Tim Morales supports police chief Bob Ruth.

“I am not worried about Chief Ruth’s leadership at all,” says Morales.

It has been a tumultuous ten days for the Saginaw Police Department and chief Bob Ruth. On Friday, he fired a police officer who hit a handcuffed woman three times, after she spit on him, in the Saginaw County Jail sally port on July 11th. Sick calls from police officers started shortly after the press conference Ruth held with city civil rights leaders. Morales hopes the sick calls have ended.

“I don’t think that’s proper because that could impact safety and security of our residents who pay taxes in the city to provide for that safety and security,” he says.

The Saginaw police unions say the officers calling in sick was not an organized effort, but they are still critical of Ruth’s leadership, which includes a 46-1 no confidence vote in May.

“I think a lot of issues go back to what we talked about before and pending contract negotiations,” says Morales.

He was asked if he thinks their dissatisfaction with Ruth stems from stalled contract talks.

“I think that has a major part to do with that,” he said.

The police officers and command staff have been working without a new contract since last July. Money is a sticking point, but police have also complained about how Ruth is not fair in handing out discipline.

“If that’s an issue, I haven’t seen them provide one example of what it is, because you can say generally this is an issue, but if you are not providing examples, your argument falls pretty flat with me,” Morales says.

Michigan State Police continue an investigation into the officer’s actions. Morales has seen the surveillance video of the officer hitting the woman in the jail, but its not clear if the officers who called in sick over the past few days have viewed it.

“When it comes out, people will eventually see we did do the right thing,” says Morales.

That video will not be released until the Saginaw County Prosecutor rules on possible criminal charges.

We are told the state police investigation could be on his desk by tomorrow.

Copyright 2020 WJRT. All rights reserved.

