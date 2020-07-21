Advertisement

Saginaw PD under scrutiny for officer sick-outs

The sicks-out followed the firing of an officer for punching a handcuffed woman in his custody at the Saginaw County Jail sally port after she spit on him.
By Cheri Hardmon
Published: Jul. 21, 2020 at 6:10 PM EDT|Updated: 12 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SAGINAW, Mich. (WJRT) -Over the course of four days starting last Friday and ending last night-- Saginaw Police officers called out sick on multiple shifts, leaving other law enforcement agencies to take over the duty of keeping the community safe.

These sicks out followed the firing of an officer for punching a handcuffed woman in his custody at the Saginaw County Jail sally port after she spit on him.

Tuesday, ABC12 asked Chief Bob Ruth about the sick outs.

Q and A

abc12: This shooting, double homicide occurred during a time frame when officers were calling out sick--

Chief Bob Ruth: “No, they actually didn’t, we had full crew that night.”

ABC12: Why are officers calling out sick?

Ruth: “You’re gonna have to talk to the union on that one if you believe their statement that they give you.”

ABC12: What do you say to the community that rely on the police?

Ruth: “I’m here to talk about the shootings, I’m here to talk about the shootings, okay. I’m not here to talk about the other issue.”

ABC12: You don’t want to address the issues?

Ruth: “I can’t at this point.”

ABC12: What about the community, when officers aren’t showing up to work?

Ruth: “It will all come out in the end, but at this point and time, I can’t no.”

Ruth: ”I here to talk about the shootings, that’s what I came to talk about, agreed to talk about/”

Ruth: “If you believe the story that the union put out after I terminated an individual.”

ABC12: Well, that’s why we are here, for you to address that.

Ruth: “All that’s going to do is cause issues for the officers and I’m not going to talk about it, I’m just not going to do it. Thank you,”

Copyright 2020 WJRT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Sports

Two local athletes named to Sports Illustrated All-American watch list

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Jason Lewis
Sullivan, Thompson among 31 players in Michigan to watch according to Sports Illustrated during the 2020 high school football season.

News

Student loan borrowers asked to plan as payment pause approaches end date

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By Elisse Ramey
Federal student loan payments are suspended through September 30, and there is also 0 interest accruing on those loans -- a result of the CARES Act.

Community

Flint Mayor addresses uptick in crime with plan to get guns off the streets, fill vacant police dept. openings

Updated: 11 hours ago
|
By Cheri Hardmon
The first-- create a specialized investigative team within the Flint Police Department aimed at getting illegal guns off the streets.The second-- fill the 14 vacant positions at the police department.And third-- launch a gun buyback program.

Coronavirus

COVID-19 test result delays frustrate ABC12’s Colton Cichoracki

Updated: 13 hours ago
|
By Mark Bullion
ABC12′s Colton Cichoracki earlier this month decided to take a much needed and well deserved vacation to the Last Frontier. But in order to do that, he had to take a coronavirus test.

Latest News

Education

Clio Schools announces plans for reopening, asks parents to fill out 2nd survey

Updated: 14 hours ago
|
By Mark Bullion
Parents of students in the Clio Area School District right now have two options for when kids go back in the fall, but depending on survey results, there could be three.

News

Walmart to close its stores on Thanksgiving Day

Updated: 19 hours ago
Walmart will close its namesake stores and Sam’s Clubs on Thanksgiving Day this year, saying that it wants to have its employees spend time with their families during the coronavirus.

News

Beecher Community Schools to start school virtually on August 17

Updated: 20 hours ago
|
By Dawn Jones
Classes in the Beecher Community School District will begin on August 17. The district superintendent Dr. Marcus Davenport says it will not be a traditional start to the school year for the small district of just over 700 students.

News

Claressa Shields encourages Flint residents to fill out U.S. Census

Updated: Jul. 21, 2020 at 3:14 AM EDT
|
By Matt Barbour
Claressa Shields is in a new PSA to encourage Flint residents to fill out the U.S. Census.

News

Central Michigan University gets funding for flood protection on campus

Updated: Jul. 20, 2020 at 7:24 PM EDT
|
By Colton Cichoracki
The $1.1 million project began last week and its entire design is to prevent water from piling up and spilling into other parts of the campus.

Sports

The annual Vehicle City Gridiron Classic has been canceled

Updated: Jul. 20, 2020 at 7:18 PM EDT
|
By Jason Lewis
While the MHSAA announced last week that the high school football season will start as scheduled, the annual Vehicle City Gridiron Classic won’t be a part of opening weekend.