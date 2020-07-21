Saginaw PD under scrutiny for officer sick-outs

SAGINAW, Mich. (WJRT) -Over the course of four days starting last Friday and ending last night-- Saginaw Police officers called out sick on multiple shifts, leaving other law enforcement agencies to take over the duty of keeping the community safe.

These sicks out followed the firing of an officer for punching a handcuffed woman in his custody at the Saginaw County Jail sally port after she spit on him.

Tuesday, ABC12 asked Chief Bob Ruth about the sick outs.

Q and A

abc12: This shooting, double homicide occurred during a time frame when officers were calling out sick--

Chief Bob Ruth: “No, they actually didn’t, we had full crew that night.”

ABC12: Why are officers calling out sick?

Ruth: “You’re gonna have to talk to the union on that one if you believe their statement that they give you.”

ABC12: What do you say to the community that rely on the police?

Ruth: “I’m here to talk about the shootings, I’m here to talk about the shootings, okay. I’m not here to talk about the other issue.”

ABC12: You don’t want to address the issues?

Ruth: “I can’t at this point.”

ABC12: What about the community, when officers aren’t showing up to work?

Ruth: “It will all come out in the end, but at this point and time, I can’t no.”

Ruth: ”I here to talk about the shootings, that’s what I came to talk about, agreed to talk about/”

Ruth: “If you believe the story that the union put out after I terminated an individual.”

ABC12: Well, that’s why we are here, for you to address that.

Ruth: “All that’s going to do is cause issues for the officers and I’m not going to talk about it, I’m just not going to do it. Thank you,”

