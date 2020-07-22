Bridge The Gap gives 3 students full-rides to Delta College police academy with pay

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) -Bridge The Gap works with local police departments to build a better relationship between young people and the police, and has done so since 2015.

Today they announced, they’ll be sending three minority students to the Delta College police academy on a sponsorship and all three have secured jobs with either the Bay City department of public safety, Saginaw County or Midland police departments during school and upon graduation.

”We want to just continue our drive on the importance of building on our mission, which is continuing to build the relationship between law enforcement and the community,” Ayiteh Sowah, BTG board member.

The police department are also going to be paying the students a salary while they go to school.

“Your going to be at the academy and you’re there all day. So you won’t have the ability to work. So that simply means that they are going to pay them a salary while they’re at the academy. So they can have benefits and feed their family,” said Sowah.

Saginaw County sheriff William Federspiel added, “We feel it’s very important to reflect the diversity of our community....It’s about providing opportunity for well qualified candidates that’s the bottom line.”

The candidates will be getting paid around $15 an hour.

BTG says this as an investment in the students that will for sure give back to their community, they hope it inspires more candidates to reach out in the future.

“There is systemic problems as far as individuals,” said Sowah. “Young African American men and Latino men and women maybe wanting to be police officers. We have an open door if someone hears this and they are interested please contact us, because this process will be happen again.”

The three students start their academy journey in late August.

BTG will also be hosting a golf tournament this Saturday to raise money for the sponsorship click the link to see more information.

