CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Florida man smears blood on windows, doors of storefronts

Published: Jul. 22, 2020 at 1:41 PM EDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
MIAMI BEACH, Fla. (WPLG/CNN) -- A bizarre scene was caught on camera as a man smeared blood on several storefronts along a road in Florida.

“I find that very bizarre, somebody putting blood all over the windows of these buildings,” Tom Donall, a resident, said.

Cameras outside of an Ace Hardware show the man smear blood from an apparent cut all over the glass doors and handle. He then moves on down the block, covering surfaces in blood as he goes.

According to the police report, it happened in the early morning hours with the man leaving blood on nearly every storefront on the block

The morning after, the manager of Elev8Tion Fitness made the gruesome discovery that their storefront had been affected.

“All over the glass, all over the window,” Javiar Ugarte said. “I have no explanation for that. I can’t understand something like that happening.”

Fire and rescue came out to help disinfect the door handles and wash down the area. A private company also pressure washed the glass and sidewalk.

“It’s surprising to see something like that. Unexpected,” Ugarte said. “Completely unexpected.”

Police say they want to speak with the man and make sure he doesn’t need medical attention.

