Community reacts to recent Saginaw police officer shortages

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - (07/22/2020) - The community is speaking after noticing several days of sick calls from officers on the force.

On Tuesday, however, officers in Saginaw returned to their shifts. The Saginaw County Sheriff Department confirmed on Tuesday night that they are not assigning extra patrols to the city.

It started on July 11 when a Saginaw police officer punched a woman in police custody after she spit on him.

Less than a week later, that officer was fired, and hours after his termination, the department’s night shift called in sick.

”You still need to do your job no matter what because they’ll get around to it sooner or later to see who started it, what was the cause of the problem, and it can be worked out, but it’s not to be worked out without you showing up because we do need your help,” Saginaw resident Gladys Townsel said.

Townsel heard about the officer shortages in the past few days, and says the community needs Saginaw police officers now more than ever.

“We need somebody with a level head. The police will come in there with that level head and attitude, and that’s what you need when it’s a lot of commotion going on. Everybody running this way and that way and whatever. You need somebody that’s gonna have a clear head to evaluate the situation. The police put you at ease, but if they’re not around, you’re just lost,” Townsel said.

Local businesses agree. Owners at one Saginaw liquor store tell me they love their police who serve and care for the people. They hope it’s all resolved quickly, so police can continue doing what they do best, making the people feel safe.

Saginaw resident Tommy Thomas added, ”We’re always going to need some help and somebody we can count on. There’s still got to be somebody out here doing their job or else it’s going to get worse in the community. If they’re not out there, what are we going to do?”

On Monday, Chief Ruth and the City Manager thanked Michigan State Police and the Saginaw County Sheriff’s office for stepping up over the weekend.

Michigan State Police is continuing to investigate the July 11 incident, and they tell ABC12 they should have more information at the end of next week.

