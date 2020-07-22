Flint Public Art Project Vote Murals making it easy to vote through PixelStix app

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - Michiganders can now register to vote online and registering to vote around Flint just got a lot more fun and easy to do.

The Flint Public Art Project has come up with a way to use art around the city to attract young voters.

“Community members were trying to figure out how to get some of these younger people to register and we thought why not make it fun,” said Joe Schipani, Executive Director Flint Public Art Project.

The Flint Public Art Project has always used art as a way to express themselves, and now they’ve taken that creativity and combined it with technology to make it easy for people to register to vote.

“Last week we put up 10 of these vote silhouettes and inside each vote silhouette is a PixelStix Chip,” said Schipani.

One chip is located on the blue lettering of all 10 murals and is part of the free app called PixelStix.

“All ten are different. So there are male, female, black and white silhouettes all throughout town,” said Schipani.

Each Vote Mural piece is strategically placed around the city of Flint and the PixelStix app will help you find each location.

“There’s a folder with the map. You tap on the icon, then press vote, then it’ll bring up the map of where all ten are.”

Although it is too late now to register to vote online for the August 4th primary, you can still register in person. But for other elections like November 4th, the opportunity to register online is open.

“You can still register online for November and future elections after that. Register to vote and you only have to do it once and you’re good. It’s our voice. It’s one of the ways we can use our voice here in the United States.”

