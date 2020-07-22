Genesee Community Health Center explains why COVID-19 test results may be delayed

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - So you’ve gotten the coronavirus test. But what happens after that specimen is collected and why might it take a little longer than expected for results?

“It’s given a label for the patient’s name, date of birth and date that it was done. It’s attached to the lab slip, then put in a bag and sent to the lab,” said Genesee Community Health Center Deputy Director Jean Troop.

Troop said they work with two different labs. Quest Diagnostics, which is local and Bio Reference which is based out of Maryland. Specimens taken at the Shiloh Missionary Baptist Church in Flint were sent to Bio Reference. If you remember, that’s the same place our own Colton Cichoracki had his test done, yet still hasn’t gotten his results almost two weeks later.

“The labs are backlogged, correct. Right now, we noticed the backlog as of July 1. We were getting our results within 3-5 or 6 days, and now it’s up to 14 days,” Troop said.

That’s a long time, and can be very anxiety inducing for some.

It’s why Troop recommends you do what we’ve been told since the very beginning.

“So if people are exhibiting symptoms, then they’re asked to quarantine so they’re not spreading, but it’s the asymptomatic people we’re concerned about,” she said.

Troop also said social distancing, mask wearing and hand washing are people’s best defenses while waiting for results.

“They can certainly call us, we also have the ability to log into the portal for both quest and bio reference lab that was used, so they can check on their results themselves.”

The Genesee Community Health Center can be reached at 810-496-5777.

Copyright 2020 WJRT. All rights reserved.