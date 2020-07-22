Grand Blanc Township soccer field destroyed by truck

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - Local police are searching for the person or persons responsible for driving over a soccer field at Bicentennial Park in Grand Blanc Township.

The soccer field now has chunks of dirt and grass thrown across what was once a well kept field.

“It’s disrespectful to the community above all else,” said Patrick Linihan with Grand Blanc Parks and Recreation. “People like to come out here to enjoy themselves and when we can’t offer an amenity because of a careless act like that, it’s disappointing.”

According to security camera footage, someone drove a large truck across soccer field 1 at Bicentennial Park just before 10 pm on Sunday night.

“A full size pick up, a quad-cab or duel-cab. It has dually wheels on the back and something interesting about this vehicle is that it has an LED light bar on the top,” said Linihan.

The damage is so extensive, dents were left in the irrigation system deep under the ground.

“Once we restore the turf, that area still won’t be playable for awhile until we can get that reestablished.” said Linihan. “In some spots, 6 to 8n inches of depth from where they turfed up. We got a lot of rain during the day on Sunday, which didn’t help out.”

If you have any information about the incident, you’re asked to contact the Grand Blanc Parks and Recreation department at (810)694-0101.

