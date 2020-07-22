Advertisement

JR’s Wednesday Evening Weather Report

By JR Kirtek
Published: Jul. 22, 2020 at 5:31 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) -

Showers and thundershowers were scattered across Michigan's landscape Wednesday as a cool front moved across the state.  Ahead of the front, a southerly breeze caused the humidity to increase as high temperatures surrounded the 80-degree mark.  As the front moves off to our east, lingering showers will come to an end, but mostly cloudy skies will hold for the night.  Also, behind the front, north-northeasterly breezes will usher a new batch of comfortable air into Mid-Michigan.

Thursday will begin with some clouds lingering overhead.  Skies will get brighter for the afternoon as high temperatures move up to around 80-degrees.  With a light onshore breeze prevailing for the day, temperatures lakeside will remain in the 70s.  During the afternoon, a few sprinkles may develop, but most of us will stay dry.  Friday will be a brighter day across the area, and temperatures will be a bit warmer.  Again, readings lakeside will be cooler as an onshore holds for the day.

Winds will be shifting in from the southwest for the weekend.  This will draw warmer, more humid air back into the area.  Saturday will be mostly sunny with highs cruising through the 80s.  A few spots will sneak into the lower 90s.  Sunday will begin with bright sunshine, but the trend for the afternoon will be for the clouds to increase.  By the end of the day, there will be a chance of some showers and thundershowers.  Sunday’s humidity levels will be higher as highs in many areas make a move into the 90s. - JR

