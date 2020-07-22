Advertisement

“Please come forward:” Mom pleads for help catching her daughter’s accused killer

The Genesee County Prosecutor said Denzel “Dee” Williams-Boyd shot and killed 19-year-old Martina Martinez in Mundy Township over gas money.
By Ann Pierret
Published: Jul. 22, 2020 at 6:20 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - (7/22/2020) - Do you know where Denzel "Dee" Williams-Boyd is?

He's been on the run for more than a week.

The Genesee County Prosecutor said Williams-Boyd shot and killed 19-year-old Martina Martinez in Mundy Township over gas money.

The prosecutor issued a warrant Wednesday, charging the Flint man with first degree premeditated murder.

Prosecutor David Leyton said MSP's fugitive team is actively looking for the 20-year-old. He's confident they will find him and he'll be held accountable for Martina Martinez's murder.

“I can’t believe, I still can’t believe that she’s gone,” Marlo Sprankle said. “It’s something I’m never, it’s never gonna get easier.”

Sprankle calls her youngest daughter a firecracker. She said Martina could make anyone laugh.

The 19-year-old was killed just after 2 a.m. Monday morning, July 13th. The prosecutor said Denzel "Dee" Williams-Boyd pulled the trigger.

“Our victims were at a bonfire, according to the police report; and, one of the victims called the suspect for a ride. She had met him just within the past week,” Leyton explained.

Leyton said Williams-Boyd did take Martinez and her friend home to the Torrey Hills Mobile Home Park; but when they didn't have the $10 for gas money he asked for, he shot them.

Martinez was killed. Leyton said a bullet only grazed her friend. She's now in protective custody.

A reward of up to a thousand dollars is available for information leading to Williams-Boyd's arrest.

Leyton has issued a warrant charging him with seven felonies, including first degree premeditated murder, assault with intent to murder and several felony weapons charges.

“Sounds to me like cold blooded first degree murder; and, we’ve charged it accordingly,” Leyton explained.

“I’m overwhelmed and I’m happy that she had so many people that loved her. And I just, I hope that somebody, somebody comes forward and says where he’s at. You can’t hide forever. It’d be nice if he turned himself in,” Sprankle said.

She already knows the heartache of losing a child. Her son died five years ago. So Sprankle got a tattoo of a broken heart on her chest, in an effort to keep her children close to her heart.

“And it tells a story that my heart is ripped apart, that it will never be the same,” she said through tears. “I just want somebody to come forward, please come forward.”

If you have any information about Williams-Boyd’s whereabouts, you’re urged to call police or Crime Stoppers of Flint and Genesee County. You can remain anonymous.

You can reach Crime Stoppers at 1-800-422-JAIL or online here.

Copyright 2020 WJRT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Bridge The Gap gives 3 students full-rides to Delta College police academy with pay

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Brandon Green
BTG gives three students sponsorship's to Delta College police academy

Crime

“We just roll with it:” 21-year-old talks one year after stray bullet leaves her paralyzed

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Ann Pierret
One year ago, a stray bullet hit Olivia Dantzler, leaving the 21-year-old paralyzed from the chest down.

Coronavirus

Two employees test positive for COVID-19 at Warwick Hills this month ahead of Ally Challenge

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Mark Bullion
It is just over a week away until the Ally Challenge golf tournament at Warwick Hills Golf and Country Club in Grand Blanc Township. The club manager, Kevin Cunningham has now confirmed to ABC12 that two employees have tested positive there this month.

Homepage

State Board of Education Vice President talks plan to get students back into schools

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Cheri Hardmon
The plan includes having schools address what Pugh calls exposure risks.

Latest News

Coronavirus

Genesee Community Health Center explains why COVID-19 test results may be delayed

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Mark Bullion
So you’ve gotten the coronavirus test. But what happens after that specimen is collected and why might it take a little longer than expected for results?

National

Rep. Clay Higgins discusses the latest coronavirus news

Updated: 5 hours ago

Sports

Two local athletes named to Sports Illustrated All-American watch list

Updated: 19 hours ago
|
By Jason Lewis
Sullivan, Thompson among 31 players in Michigan to watch according to Sports Illustrated during the 2020 high school football season.

Homepage

Student loan borrowers asked to plan as payment pause approaches end date

Updated: 20 hours ago
|
By Elisse Ramey
Federal student loan payments are suspended through September 30, and there is also 0 interest accruing on those loans -- a result of the CARES Act.

Community

Flint Mayor addresses uptick in crime with plan to get guns off the streets, fill vacant police dept. openings

Updated: Jul. 21, 2020 at 7:18 PM EDT
|
By Cheri Hardmon
The first-- create a specialized investigative team within the Flint Police Department aimed at getting illegal guns off the streets.The second-- fill the 14 vacant positions at the police department.And third-- launch a gun buyback program.

News

Saginaw PD under scrutiny for officer sick-outs

Updated: Jul. 21, 2020 at 6:10 PM EDT
|
By Cheri Hardmon
The sicks out followed the firing of an officer for punching a handcuffed woman in his custody at the Saginaw County Jail sally port after she spit on him.