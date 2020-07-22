“Please come forward:” Mom pleads for help catching her daughter’s accused killer

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - (7/22/2020) - Do you know where Denzel "Dee" Williams-Boyd is?

He's been on the run for more than a week.

The Genesee County Prosecutor said Williams-Boyd shot and killed 19-year-old Martina Martinez in Mundy Township over gas money.

The prosecutor issued a warrant Wednesday, charging the Flint man with first degree premeditated murder.

Prosecutor David Leyton said MSP's fugitive team is actively looking for the 20-year-old. He's confident they will find him and he'll be held accountable for Martina Martinez's murder.

“I can’t believe, I still can’t believe that she’s gone,” Marlo Sprankle said. “It’s something I’m never, it’s never gonna get easier.”

Sprankle calls her youngest daughter a firecracker. She said Martina could make anyone laugh.

The 19-year-old was killed just after 2 a.m. Monday morning, July 13th. The prosecutor said Denzel "Dee" Williams-Boyd pulled the trigger.

“Our victims were at a bonfire, according to the police report; and, one of the victims called the suspect for a ride. She had met him just within the past week,” Leyton explained.

Leyton said Williams-Boyd did take Martinez and her friend home to the Torrey Hills Mobile Home Park; but when they didn't have the $10 for gas money he asked for, he shot them.

Martinez was killed. Leyton said a bullet only grazed her friend. She's now in protective custody.

A reward of up to a thousand dollars is available for information leading to Williams-Boyd's arrest.

Leyton has issued a warrant charging him with seven felonies, including first degree premeditated murder, assault with intent to murder and several felony weapons charges.

“Sounds to me like cold blooded first degree murder; and, we’ve charged it accordingly,” Leyton explained.

“I’m overwhelmed and I’m happy that she had so many people that loved her. And I just, I hope that somebody, somebody comes forward and says where he’s at. You can’t hide forever. It’d be nice if he turned himself in,” Sprankle said.

She already knows the heartache of losing a child. Her son died five years ago. So Sprankle got a tattoo of a broken heart on her chest, in an effort to keep her children close to her heart.

“And it tells a story that my heart is ripped apart, that it will never be the same,” she said through tears. “I just want somebody to come forward, please come forward.”

If you have any information about Williams-Boyd’s whereabouts, you’re urged to call police or Crime Stoppers of Flint and Genesee County. You can remain anonymous.

You can reach Crime Stoppers at 1-800-422-JAIL or online here.

Copyright 2020 WJRT. All rights reserved.