Advertisement

Scattered Showers Wednesday

Warm and humid
By Brad Sugden
Published: Jul. 22, 2020 at 7:36 AM EDT|Updated: 12 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - Scattered showers and storms will be with us as we progress through the day Wednesday. The chance is highest during the heat of the day in the afternoon. Highs will be very warm, in the middle 80s for highs with a lot of humidity. Winds will be northeast at 5-10mph.

Overnight a few showers are possible with some patchy dense fog. Lows will be warm in the upper 60s for lows.

Thursday a few sprinkles are possible in the afternoon with partly sunny skies otherwise. We’ll have temperatures topping out in the lower 80s with a northeast wind at 10-15mph. The lake breeze will keep shoreline communities some 10 degrees cooler than those further inland.

Friday into Saturday we head for the upper 80s to 90 degrees with sunshine.

Copyright 2020 WJRT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Forecast

JR’s Wednesday Evening Weather Report

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By JR Kirtek
Comfortable Weather to End the Week...

Forecast

WJRT - Scattered Showers Wednesday

Updated: 12 hours ago
Scattered Showers Wednesday

Forecast

JR’s Tuesday Night Weather Report

Updated: 21 hours ago
|
By JR Kirtek
Expect Some Rain Wednesday...

Forecast

JR's Tuesday Night Weather Report

Updated: 21 hours ago
Some Rain for Wednesday...

Latest News

Forecast

JR’s Tuesday Evening Weather Report

Updated: Jul. 21, 2020 at 5:31 PM EDT
|
By JR Kirtek
Rain will Move into Mid-Michigan Overnight...

Forecast

Comfortable Tuesday

Updated: Jul. 21, 2020 at 7:33 AM EDT
|
By Brad Sugden
Comfortable Tuesday

Forecast

JR’s Monday Night Weather Report

Updated: Jul. 20, 2020 at 10:50 PM EDT
|
By JR Kirtek
Tuesday is Looking Good...

Forecast

JR's Monday Night Weather Report

Updated: Jul. 20, 2020 at 10:48 PM EDT
Tuesday Looks Good...

Forecast

JR’s Monday Evening Weather Report

Updated: Jul. 20, 2020 at 5:30 PM EDT
|
By JR Kirtek
Tuesday is Looking Good...

Forecast

Lower Humidity Through Tuesday!

Updated: Jul. 20, 2020 at 7:28 AM EDT
|
By Brad Sugden
WJRT Lower Humidity