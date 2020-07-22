Scattered Showers Wednesday

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - Scattered showers and storms will be with us as we progress through the day Wednesday. The chance is highest during the heat of the day in the afternoon. Highs will be very warm, in the middle 80s for highs with a lot of humidity. Winds will be northeast at 5-10mph.

Overnight a few showers are possible with some patchy dense fog. Lows will be warm in the upper 60s for lows.

Thursday a few sprinkles are possible in the afternoon with partly sunny skies otherwise. We’ll have temperatures topping out in the lower 80s with a northeast wind at 10-15mph. The lake breeze will keep shoreline communities some 10 degrees cooler than those further inland.

Friday into Saturday we head for the upper 80s to 90 degrees with sunshine.

