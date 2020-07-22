Advertisement

State Board of Education Vice President talks plan to get students back into schools

The plan includes having schools address what Pugh calls exposure risks.
By Cheri Hardmon
Published: Jul. 22, 2020 at 5:50 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

STATE. (WJRT) -(07/22/2020)-Many schools have rolled out initial plans to reopen-- most offer a virtual learning option.

But what about a plan to keep students safe in the classroom?

Wednesday, the State Board of Education Vice President discussed a plan that all schools in the state could adopt.

"I think all schools want to do the right thing. I think they are under incredible pressure to make decisions right now," said Healthy Schools Network Executive Director, Claire Barnett, MBA.

Pressure to make sure students return to a safe environment this fall--- as the country continues to work to stop the spread of the coronavirus.

“This is our opportunity and our moment to place children and schools at a priority level for protection,” said National Black Environmental Justice Network Executive Director, Donele Wilkins.

Dr. Pamela Pugh held a virtual press conference Wednesday-- to introduce a plan to help with that process.

The plan includes having schools address what Pugh calls exposure risks.

Those include ventilation, indoor air, plumbing, ongoing cleaning, monitoring and maintenance plans.

"We know as buildings lie dormant and the water is not being flushed then we have the potential or inadequate disinfection," Pugh said.

They also want to address the racial disparities in Black and Brown communities. All of this needs to be done before school opens.

"And we would hope the state would help to make those decisions as well as the local boards. To be thinking through and doing that check list to see if they are ready to be open right now or to reopen," Pugh said.

Funding also needs to be addressed.

“The pandemic hits everybody and the approach where everybody makes their own decisions it will deepen the disparities and it will sow more confusion, I think,” Barnett said.

Copyright 2020 WJRT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Homepage

Student loan borrowers asked to plan as payment pause approaches end date

Updated: 20 hours ago
|
By Elisse Ramey
Federal student loan payments are suspended through September 30, and there is also 0 interest accruing on those loans -- a result of the CARES Act.

News

Beecher Community Schools to start school virtually on August 17

Updated: Jul. 21, 2020 at 10:52 AM EDT
|
By Dawn Jones
Classes in the Beecher Community School District will begin on August 17. The district superintendent Dr. Marcus Davenport says it will not be a traditional start to the school year for the small district of just over 700 students.

Homepage

Good Yoga welcomes all to find peace on the mat

Updated: Jul. 16, 2020 at 6:02 AM EDT
This is a recurring recording of ABC12 News at 5 p.m.

Local

14-year-old runner struck by vehicle in Saginaw Township

Updated: Jul. 15, 2020 at 6:26 PM EDT
|
By Cheri Hardmon
It happened at the busy intersection of State and Center, a little after 8 pm, Tuesday.

Latest News

Homepage

Flint Micro Business owner is grateful for COVID-19 financial relief

Updated: Jul. 15, 2020 at 6:08 PM EDT
|
By Dawn Jones
Charlie B. Dobson is an entrepreneur, she owns The Braiding Hands, LLC. She is a traveling hairstylist providing natural hairstyles and braids for her clients.

Crime

Noose investigation in Saginaw

Updated: Jul. 13, 2020 at 7:12 PM EDT
|
By Cheri Hardmon
The family called Saginaw Police who are now, along with the FBI- investigating the incident as a possibly racially motivated crime.

Homepage

Mask enforcement begins Monday

Updated: Jul. 13, 2020 at 6:53 PM EDT
|
By Cheri Hardmon
Wear a mask or be denied service-- deny service or risk a fine.

Your Town

New bookstore to focus on Black and Brown authors and artists

Updated: Jul. 8, 2020 at 7:02 PM EDT
|
By Cheri Hardmon
There will be a platform for people to perform poetry, an area for people to hang out and read a book, and also a place for children as well.

Homepage

ER doctor offers helpful tips to stay cool, safe during summertime heat

Updated: Jul. 2, 2020 at 3:18 PM EDT
|
By Mark Bullion
Summer time heat is here in mid Michigan with plenty of sunshine and temperatures in the upper 80s and low 90s, and that means people should be taking extra precautions to stay safe and cool.

VOD Recording

COVID-19 Impacts Fire Departments

Updated: Jul. 1, 2020 at 5:57 PM EDT
This is a recurring recording of ABC12 News at 5 p.m.