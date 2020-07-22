Advertisement

Suspects charged in slaying of 3 friends fishing at Fla. lake

Published: Jul. 22, 2020 at 12:54 PM EDT|Updated: 7 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

POLK CO., Fla. (Gray News) - The sheriff’s office announced Wednesday they made arrests in connection to three people who were killed on their way to fish at a central Florida lake.

The Polk County sheriff said via news release that Tony "TJ" Wiggins, 26, had been charged with multiple crimes, including felony murder and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

His girlfriend, 27-year-old Mary Whittemore, and his brother, 21-year-old William "Robert" Wiggins were charged with accessory after the fact of capital felony. Whittemore also was charged with tampering with evidence.

The victims, Damion Tillman, 23; Keven Springfield, 30; and Brandon Rollins, 27; were found dead July 17.

Detectives said a Dollar General bag at the crime scene led them back to the store, where they obtained surveillance footage and identified TJ Wiggins.

Investigators said Robert Wiggins told them in an interview that and his brother had been at the store and followed Tillman after he finished shopping.

He said his brother directed him to follow the victims' trucks. TJ Wiggins got out of the truck and attacked Springfield, accusing him of stealing his truck.

Tony "TJ" Wiggins, Mary Whittemore, William "Robert" Wiggins.
Tony "TJ" Wiggins, Mary Whittemore, William "Robert" Wiggins.(Polk Co., Fla. Sheriff)

Rollins and Tillman got out of their truck, and TJ Wiggins shot all three of them, Robert Wiggins told detectives.

The sheriff's office said neither TJ Wiggins nor Whittemore are cooperating with detectives. TJ Wiggins is a convicted felon who has served two stints in state prison.

On Saturday, Polk County Sheriff Grady Judd described the killings as a "massacre." He said the men were beaten and shot.

"This is a horrific scene," Judd said at a news conference that day. "I've been to a lot of murder scenes in my life, and this ranks among the worst."

Rollins was still alive when the attackers left and called his father for help. His father rushed to the fishing spot about 10 minutes away but forgot his cellphone in the hurry to help his son. He drove to a nearby convenience store, and the clerk helped him reach authorities, but by the time they arrived, Rollins had died.

Copyright 2020 Gray Media Group, Inc. Associated Press contributed to the report. All rights reserved.

Latest News

National

Viral video: 79-year-old man meets Good Samaritans along cross-country journey

Updated: Jul. 27, 2020 at 6:04 PM EDT
Recurring recording of NBC15 News at 10 p.m. Sunday edition

National

NCAA football oversight asks board for time on fall sports

Updated: moments ago
|
By RALPH D. RUSSO
The NCAA football oversight committee is asking the association's Board of Governors to avoid making a decision later this week on whether to conduct fall sports championships.

National Politics

US ratchets up China tensions, closing Houston consulate

Updated: 14 minutes ago
|
By KEN MORITSUGU and MATTHEW LEE
The United States ordered China to close its consulate in Houston, escalating tensions between the world’s largest economies as President Donald Trump ramps up pressure against China ahead of the November election.

National Politics

McConnell plans ‘handful’ of virus aid bills as GOP revolts

Updated: 20 minutes ago
|
By LISA MASCARO
Key GOP senators revolted over the emerging effort as the price tag could quickly swell above $1 trillion. Conservative Republicans vowed to slow-walk passage of any bill. But pressure is mounting.

National

Joe Biden calls Trump the country’s ‘first’ racist president

Updated: 28 minutes ago
|
By WILL WEISSERT
Joe Biden has said during a virtual town hall that President Donald Trump was the country's “first” racist president.

Latest News

National

Biden says Trump has spread racism

Updated: 33 minutes ago
|
Biden says Trump has spread racism

Coronavirus

‘We are not the mask police,’ Ohio sheriff’s office says

Updated: 49 minutes ago
|
By Ed Payne
The Darke County Sheriff’s Office said it started getting calls about Ohio's mandatory mask order following the governor’s announcement on Wednesday.

National

House votes to remove Confederate statues from Capitol

Updated: 1 hour ago
The House has approved a bill to remove statues of Robert E. Lee and other Confederate leaders from the U.S. Capitol, as well as a bust of Chief Justice Roger B. Taney, the author of the 1857 Dred Scott decision that declared African Americans couldn't be citizens.

National

World virus cases top 15 million; US labs buckle amid testing surge

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By MATT SEDENSKY Associated Press
With COVID-19 set to pass another shocking milestone, Trump delivered his first virus briefing after a three-month hiatus.

News

Bridge The Gap gives 3 students full-rides to Delta College police academy with pay

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Brandon Green
BTG gives three students sponsorship's to Delta College police academy

Sports

At long last, the Major League Baseball season is set to begin

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
At long last, the Major League Baseball season is set to begin.