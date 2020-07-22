Advertisement

Two employees test positive for COVID-19 at Warwick Hills this month ahead of Ally Challenge

Warwick Hills Golf and Country Club in Grand Blanc Township.
Warwick Hills Golf and Country Club in Grand Blanc Township.(WJRT)
By Mark Bullion
Jul. 22, 2020
GRAND BLANC TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WJRT) - It is just over a week away until the Ally Challenge golf tournament at Warwick Hills Golf and Country Club in Grand Blanc Township. The club manager, Kevin Cunningham has now confirmed to ABC12 that two employees have tested positive there this month.

“There’s questions that we ask, who did they come in contact with? There’s about ten questions that we ask. Then that person is quarantined and they stay home. Before coming back to work, they have to be retested again,” Cunningham said.

Cunningham said that happened twice this month. After the first case, the club shut down out of caution for cleaning and sanitizing for several days. After the second case, the health department advised they didn’t need to shut down completely because the club has a stringent health and safety protocol in place.

“Everyone has to wear a mask, they have to keep social distancing, and then we also have a cleaning crew at night and during the day and every 90 minutes, they go through the restrooms and public areas and spray and sanitize everything,” He said.

But late next week, the club will have some out of town guests. The Ally Challenge will be underway. Screening players and caddies for COVID-19 will begin before they even leave their home.

“They’re going to have to take an at home test prior to getting on their mode of transportation,” said Ally Challenge Tournament Director Matt Stepnes.

And once they arrive to Warwick Hills, another coronavirus test will be done. Both results must be negative in order for the players to compete.

Each day after, temperature screenings will be conducted. These protocols are just for players, caddies and other critical staff to get on the grounds of Warwick Hills.

“Hand sanitizer stations are set up on every tee box for the players, we have PPE equipment for all of our staff and volunteers,” Stepnes said.

The hope now is everything goes as smooth as possible next weekend.

The Ally Challenge runs from Friday, July 31- August 2.

