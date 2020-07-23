Advertisement

Capitol Hill Exclusive: Rep. Ted Yoho addresses confrontation with Ocasio-Cortez

By Alana Austin
Published: Jul. 22, 2020 at 6:37 PM EDT|Updated: 12 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (Gray DC) -- Rep. Ted Yoho (R-Fla.) is addressing a heated exchange with Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y.) that occurred earlier this week on the steps of the U.S. Capitol.

On Wednesday, while making remarks on the floor of the U.S. House of Representatives, Yoho apologized for what he called the ‘abrupt’ nature of his confrontation with Ocasio-Cortez. However, Yoho vigorously denied reports from news outlets that he used an expletive and sexist term while walking away from the first-term congresswoman.

“As far as the derogatory word the media said I said, I did not say that to her. Period,” said Yoho in an interview with the Gray Television Washington News Bureau.

Yoho says he strongly disagrees with Ocasio-Cortez’s viewpoints on political issues and that his passion would have been better expressed during a private one-on-one meeting with his fellow lawmaker. Yoho claims that after the confrontation, he saw Ocasio-Cortez again, and he says she told him she “was not yet done with him.”

We reached out to Ocasio-Cortez’s office to offer her a chance to explain her side of the story, but we have not received a response yet. On Twitter, she announced that she would not be accepting Yoho’s apology.

Since taking office in 2019, the New York representative has quickly grown a large social media following and developed a track record as a liberal firebrand.

Yoho is not seeking re-election at the end of his term. He’s been in office representing Florida’s 3rd Congressional District since 2013.

Watch the video above to hear more on this interaction.

Copyright 2020 Gray DC. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Politics

Democrats warn GOP divisions are delaying virus aid

Updated: 8 hours ago
Despite deep Republican divisions, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell pushed ahead Wednesday toward a COVID-19 aid package with the White House as Democrats warned the GOP is delaying needed relief to Americans during the crisis.

Coronavirus

COVID-19 cases continue to increase in the U.S.

Updated: Jul. 20, 2020 at 3:53 PM EDT
|
COVID-19 cases continue to increase in the U.S.

Crime

Former Flint police chief running for Sheriff reveals anti-crime plan

Updated: Jul. 17, 2020 at 6:11 PM EDT
|
By Ann Pierret
Take a look at the latest crime statistics in Flint and what the candidates for Genesee County Sheriff have to say about the numbers.

State

U.S. Rep. Amash officially won’t seek reelection to Congress

Updated: Jul. 17, 2020 at 10:37 AM EDT
|
By Associated Press
Thursday was Michigan’s deadline to run as an independent, though some were also holding out hope he might seek the Libertarians’ nomination at a state convention Saturday.

News

Second Amendment Sanctuary resolution one step closer to becoming a reality in Shiawassee County

Updated: Jul. 15, 2020 at 11:27 PM EDT
The Shiawassee County Board of Commissioners moved one step closer to making the county a Second Amendment sanctuary.

Latest News

State

Michigan court denies absentee ballots that come after election

Updated: Jul. 15, 2020 at 12:09 PM EDT
|
By Associated Press
The ruling says the deadline remains intact despite voters’ approval of a constitutional amendment that expanded mail-in voting.

Coronavirus

Trump wears mask in public for first time during pandemic

Updated: Jul. 11, 2020 at 6:58 PM EDT
President Donald Trump wore a mask during a visit to a military hospital on Saturday, the first time the president has been seen in public with the type of facial covering recommended by health officials as a precaution against spreading or becoming infected by the novel coronavirus.

Health

New state law requires electronic prescriptions starting Oct. 2021

Updated: Jul. 8, 2020 at 11:30 PM EDT
Gov. Gretchen Whitmer signed companion bills on Wednesday that supporters say will help to stop prescription fraud and fight the opioid crisis in the state.

Coronavirus

President Trump on Russian bounties

Updated: Jul. 7, 2020 at 7:55 PM EDT
|
President Trump on Russian bounties

News

Michigan absentee ballot requests up nearly 4 times compared to 2016

Updated: Jul. 2, 2020 at 12:59 PM EDT
|
By ABC12 News Staff
Michigan Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson said clerks have received about 1.33 million absentee ballot requests as of Thursday, which is 35 days away from the primary on Aug. 4.

Coronavirus

Republicans, with exception of Trump, now push mask-wearing

Updated: Jun. 30, 2020 at 7:09 PM EDT
|
By AAMER MADHANI and LAURIE KELLMAN Associated Press
In Republican circles -- with the notable exception of the man who leads the party -- the debate about masks is over: It’s time to put one on.