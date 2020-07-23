Advertisement

Community weighs in on Flint’s uptick in gun violence

The latest Michigan State Police statistics show non-fatal shootings in Flint are up 126-percent compared to this time last year.
By Ann Pierret
Published: Jul. 23, 2020 at 5:18 PM EDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - (7/23/2020) - As of July 19th, 2020, this past Sunday, Michigan State Police reports non-fatal shootings in Flint are up 126-percent compared to this time last year.

The latest statistics show 86 people have been shot in the City this year.

“It is very frustrating and it’s sad to see people losing their lives over, pretty much nothing,” Mom Schnell Reaves said.

It’s a feeling many people share. So, what should be done?

ABC12′s Ann Pierret took to Facebook to ask the community what they can do to help stop the violence in their neighborhoods. More than 100,000 people viewed the post and hundreds commented on what they think will make an impact.

Alex Nancy Cowens wrote, "...the young people need constructive things to occupy their time and we also need more police."

Bethany Michelle Eaton wants to see more police hired, too. She adds, "It starts in the home... make changes at home... bring back the nuclear family, God and respect for others."

Allison Borha also pointed to home life. She suggested, "Maybe they are going to have to start holding some of the parents accountable for the behavior of their kids..."

Others said scare people by bringing back the death penalty or provide more help to those suffering from mental illness. One man mentioned his program for kids in the City, a way to provide opportunities in an effort to prevent them from falling into the cycle.

“Starts with each individual or village. Each one teaches one,” Flint resident, Timothy Tyler added.

Tyler said he doesn't live in fear at his home in Flint because he has a CPL and owns a gun for protection.

He explained responsible gun ownership is key, making sure guns are in the right hands.

“You got guys capable of selling guns and they don’t care who they sell them to,” Tyler said.

Local Dad Edward Earl agreed, “It definitely makes me nervous as a father, they should probably tighten the reins on the guns.”

The overall sentiment -- let's stop talking about the problem and see real action. Many admitted that is their responsibility.

“A lot of people just want to stay to themselves and not get involved. And, you can’t do that. I mean we’re supposed to be, or act as a family,” Reaves said.

Copyright 2020 WJRT. All rights reserved.

