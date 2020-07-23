Connecting through yoga, dance during COVID-19

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - A Flint woman has found a way to remain social while still making distance a priority.

Summer DAYS in the Park is going on now through August 22 in Flint.

Wednesday ABC12 stopped by Ballenger Park where a yoga class was taking place.

Yoga happens Monday and Wednesday from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. and from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Youth yoga and dance happens Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.

There’s a cornhole tournament happening August 22.

The program coordinator says it’s fun and safe.

“Definitely come out and try it. We have the open space to be able to social distance,” Sarah Raglon said. “We still ask that you bring a mask. If you’re unable to do the activity with a mask on, we just make sure that everybody is social distancing.”

Classes are $10 for adults and free for children.

Visit this website to register.

