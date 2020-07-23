Cooler with some spotty showers for Thursday

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - After a few thunderstorms dotted the region on Wednesday, we'll start the day on Thursday with some cloud cover and maybe some patchy fog. As the day goes on, skies will brighten up a bit with a little bit of sunshine into the afternoon. Throughout the day, we could see a few light rain showers pop up but most of us stay dry. Highs will be in the lower 80s but with a wind off of Lake Huron, communities near the water will be a touch cooler.

Friday should be a beautiful July day with plenty of sunshine and highs in the lower to mid 80s. This nice weather will carry into the first half of the weekend with more sunshine but temperatures will be a bit warmer as winds switch direction and come from the southwest. This will put afternoon temperatures on Saturday in the upper 80s to near 90 degrees.

On Sunday, an advancing cold front will bring thunderstorm chances late in the day. Most of the day appears to be dry. It will be even warmer on Sunday with high temperatures in the lower 90s. Thunderstorms will be likely Sunday night and throughout the day on Monday. Highs to begin the week will be in the mid to upper 80s.

Looking beyond, seasonable temperatures are expected into next week with highs in the lower 80s Tuesday and Wednesday.

Copyright 2020 WJRT. All rights reserved.