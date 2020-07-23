Advertisement

Farming COVID-19 relief grants open to Michigan farmers

MEDC allocated $15 million to Small Farm and Michigan Agricultural Safety programs
By Brandon Green
Published: Jul. 23, 2020 at 5:50 PM EDT
FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - Shiawassee county is the land of farming with about 70% of land dedicated to it.

Shiawassee Economic Development Partnership President and CEO Justin Horvath feels farms haven’t gotten a fair shake when it comes to COVID-19 relief programs.

Horvath explained, “They have gotten the level of support. I think in terms of grant programs and incentive programs.”

The much needed relief is on it’s way to the mit.

The Michigan Economic Development Coporation has allocated over $15 million to the Small farm and Michigan agricultural safety programs.

Big and small farmers can apply along with any food processor, such as a farmers market business...

These programs support the installation of COVID-19 monitoring procedures and policies, so farms don’t have to take money out their own pocket.

“Money can be used for anything related to that. So, personal protection equipment, cleaning the facilities training for workers, educational opportunities; really anything that allows processors to be safe,” said Horvath.

The MAS grant is for farms or processors with 10 or more employees, while the small business grant is for farm with less than nine employee.

Business owners will get about $1,000 per employee.

“You can get upwards, depending on the program, $50,000 to $200,000 if you are a food processor. There are some real significant money that can be had and helpful to a lot of farms and food companies in our area,” said Horvath.

The application process will be open until the grant money runs out, and to apply click the link.

