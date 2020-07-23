FBI, local police probing 3 noose incidents in Saginaw area

SAGINAW, Mich. (WJRT) - The FBI and mid-Michigan police are trying to determine if there is a serial racist leaving hate-filled messages directed at people who support the Black Lives Matter movement.

It was last week we told you about an inter-racial Saginaw couple, who found a noose with a letter attached in their SUV.

The couple found another noose with a similar letter near their vehicle in a parking lot, and then someone else found the identical thing in another parking lot, so there are now three similar incidents.

“At that point, we were really nervous, we thought we were being followed,” says Regina Simon.

Simon and her husband Don walked out of the Walmart in Saginaw Township this past weekend as they prepared for a Black Lives Matter rally in Saginaw.

“We were buying more t-shirts and came out, and right by the cart corral near our car, was another noose, my husband, stunned, stopped and asked, what is this,” she says.

She took a few pictures of that noose and a note, with the words, “an accessory to be worn with your BLM (Black Lives Movement) t-shirt, happy protesting.” The inter-racial couple found the exact same thing in their SUV the prior week. They called police again after the second discovery, and the officer told Simon the same thing was found on the ground of the Kroger parking lot in Saginaw Township that same weekend.

“Same noose, same handwriting, same message, after hearing that I felt safer that I wasn’t targeted and people would believe what was going on even more so,” Simon says.

The FBI, the Saginaw Police and Saginaw Township Police are working together on trying to determine who is leaving the disturbing messages. Simon says a person witnessed the Kroger incident, where a man was seen throwing the noose and note out the window of his vehicle. She says the Saginaw area has provided a lot of emotional support to her family.

“It has been scary but the reason we are still vocal about it and not backing down, there hasn’t been a single sign of hate toward us,” she says.

The FBI and local police are working on what could be determined as hate crimes. I reached the FBI and a spokesperson didn’t want to comment on where the investigation stands at this point.

Copyright 2020 WJRT. All rights reserved.