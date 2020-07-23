Grand Blanc residents disappointed after seeing soccer field vandalized

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - (07/22/2020) - Police are continuing to search for the driver who destroyed a Grand Blanc Township soccer field.

It happened on Sunday night when a white pickup truck was seen doing donuts at Bicentennial Park.

Community members saw the aftermath and are disappointed in this driver’s recklessnes.

“I’ve been a Grand Blanc resident for a while now, and to see this is pretty upsetting,” Demitri Jordan said.

David Hodgkin added, ”It’s just sad. It’s disheartening.”

On Wednesday, the Grand Blanc Township Police Department posted to Facebook, hoping the community can help identify two trucks including a white Ford and a maroon GMC.

Those who visit Bicentennial Park often say those responsible must be held accountable.

“Something has to happen. There has to be fines. There has to be community service. People think they can do anything they want to do, and you have to be held accountable for what you do and for your actions,” Hodgkin said.

ABC12 spoke with the Grand Blanc Parks and Recreation Department who says the trucks were spotted doing donuts in the parking lot prior to making its way to Soccer Field 1 just after 9:00 p.m. on Sunday night.

The gates were not locked at this time. The Department tells ABC12 that although the park closes at sunset, the gates are typically not locked for another 15 or 20 minutes after that.

They hope there were other witnesses were there to bring those responsible forward and keep this community thriving.

”People need to grow up. People need to realize that there’s good stuff here, and to take care of it. Not doing that, you’re just taking away from someone else, and there’s kids that play here all the time, so just doing that is very immature and very self-centered,” Jordan said.

If you have any information about the incident, you’re asked to contact the Grand Blanc Parks and Recreation Department: (810) 694-0101.

You can also call Detective Molly Machinski at (810) 424-2611.

